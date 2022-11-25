What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 25-27

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Ottawa Christmas Market kicks off for the season Friday night.

The market kicks off with the lightning of the Lansdowne Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.

The Ottawa Christmas Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 23.

For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.

SANTA'S PARADE OF LIGHTS

Santa Claus visits Orleans Saturday night for Santa's Parade of Lights.

The parade will travel along St. Joseph Boulevard in Orleans, starting at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit paradeoflights.org.

RIVERSIDE SOUTH SANTA CLAUS PARADE

Santa Claus visits Riverside South on Saturday for the Riverside South Community Association's sixth annual parade.

The parade will travel from St. Jerome Elementary School up Spratt to Bernard Grandmaitre Elementary.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.

For more information visit https://riversidesouth.org/toy-mountain-parade.

CARLETON PLACE SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Carleton Place Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, with the theme "The Movies of Christmas."

The parade will start at 5 p.m. at Carleton Place High School. It will travel down Lake Avenue, turning right on Rochester Street, and moving south on Rochester Street to the Wool Growers off Franktown Road.

For more information on the parade, click here.

BROCKVILLE SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Brockville Santa Claus Parade is Saturday, with the theme "Royal Christmas."

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on North Augusta Road at Pearl Street, continue south to King Street, then turn west on King Street and continue to Gilmore Street at Rotary Park.

For more information, click here.

PEMBROKE SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Pembroke Santa Claus parade is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The theme for this year's parade is Retro Christmas.

ARNPRIOR SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Arnprior Santa Claus Parade is Saturday at 6 p.m.

The parade will leave Winners Circle, and travel down John Street North and go back up Daniel Street to Winners Circle.

For more information, visit arnprior.ca.

NEWSIES

Stop the presses! Disney's Newsies takes the stage at the Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe until Sunday.

The Broadway Musical is based on the 1992 film.

For tickets and information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/newsies.

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's host the Sudbury Wolves Sunday afternoon at TD Place.

Puck drop is 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit Ottawa67s.com.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

INDIGENOUS MARKERS HOLIDAY MARKET

The Indigenous Holiday Market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ADAAWE Indigenous Business Hub hosts its first-ever Indigenous Holiday Market featuring beautiful and high-quality products and pieces created by local Indigenous vendors.

The Indigenous Holiday Market is located at 338 Somerset Street West.

HOLIYWAY MARKET

The National Arts Centre invites you to the HoliYay Market on Sunday.

Check out the merriest craft market around in Peter A. Herrndorf Place on Sunday at 11 a.m.

WATSON'S MILL CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET

Find the perfect holiday gift at Dickinson Square.

The Watson's Mill Christmas Craft Market continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

THE MUSEUM'S CHRISTMAS MARKET

More than 80 exhibitors await you this weekend at the Museum's Christmas Market at the Canadian Museum of History.

Check out Christmas decorations, woodcraft, glass items, gourmet foods, handcrafted jewelry, amazing fashion accessories, and more!

The Museum's Christmas Market runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to the museum is free.

THE RICHMOND MARKET

The indoor Richmond Christmas Market is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will be held in the second floor hall at 6095 Perth Street.

Fore more information, visit richmondmarket.ca.

THE LOG FARM

The Log Farm hosts its Christmas Market on Saturday.

The regular season vendors will be joined by many new local artisans for the market. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit thelogfarm.com/farmers-market.

ROCK N' GEM SHOW

The Rock N' Gem Show is your number one source for all things crystal and mineral related from around the world.

The show runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

For more information, visit cangems.ca/rock-n-gem.html.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host the Western Mustangs in basketball action Friday night at Montpetit Hall. The women's game tips off at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Gee-Gees host the Windsor Lancers in basketball action Saturday night at Montpetit Hall. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Saturday afternoon. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Minto Sportsplex.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Races face-off in men's hockey action Saturday night at the Minto Sportsplex. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's volleyball team hosts Laval Sunday afternoon at Montpetit Hall. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Montreal on Sunday at the Minto Sportsplex. Puck drop is 2 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host the University of Windsor in basketball action Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Ravens host the Western Mustangs in men's basketball action Saturday night. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.

The Ravens men's hockey team hosts McGill Friday night at the Ravens Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Bishop's on Sunday afternoon at the Ravens Ice House. Game time is 3 p.m.