Christmas attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Christmas and holiday lights displays and events in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season.
For a list of Santa Claus parades in the region, click here.
MAGIC OF LIGHTS
Enjoy a magical drive through the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks this holiday season.
"Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations," the website says.
This year, Magic of Lights features the Mark Motors Group "Holiday Pit Stop", where guests can park and explore the winter wonderland.
Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 7.
For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.
Magic of Lights supports CHEO.
CN HOLIDAY TRAIN
The CN Holiday Train rolls through eastern Ontario on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
On Nov. 28, the CN Holiday Train stops in Finch (2:30 p.m.), Merrickville (4:45 p.m.), Smiths Falls (6:20 p.m.) and Perth (7:40 p.m.).
On Nov. 29, the train stops in Belleville at 9:30 a.m. and Trenton at 10:45 a.m.
The musical performers will be Tenille Townes and Aysanabee.
For more information, visit https://www.cpr.ca/en/holiday-train/Canada.
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train chugging along the tracks. (CP Holiday Train)
WINTER LIGHTS ACROSS CANADA
Don’t miss an illuminating experience on Parliament Hill this holiday season.
Winter Lights Across Canada is a multimedia projection show, combining digital imagery with a soundtrack to "follow luminous sparks travelling across Canadian landscapes."
The event runs Thursdays to Mondays, from Dec. 8 to Jan. 8.
Also, be dazzled by the Pathway of Lights this holiday season. Thousands of lights brighten Confederation Boulevard, including the Rideau Canal Park, Confederation Park, Jacques-Cartier Park, the National War Memorial, Portage Park and more.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.
SAUNDERS FARM
Celebrate a country Christmas at Saunders Farm on Bleeks Road in Munster this holiday season.
Country Christmas Days runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 on Saturdays and Sundays. Country Christmas Days features mazes, a maze observation tower, four play structures, a wagon ride around the farm, visit the Elf Squad and see Santa in his cabin.
This year, Saunders Farm invites you to check out the brand new Holiday Light Festival. It's a walking trail adorned with thousands of colourful lights and music on the 180-year-old family farm.
The Holiday Light Festival runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 1 to 23.
For more information and tickets, visit saundersfarm.com.
STANLEY'S OLDE MAPLE LANE FARM
The Christmas Village is back this holiday season at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm. Explore the village and play games, sing songs, and warm up by the bonfire with Santa's elves, and see Santa Claus.
The Christmas Village is open on Dec. 3, Dec. 4. Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.
A new experience is also available this year – the Holiday Stroll through the maple forest decorated with beautiful holiday lights and decorations.
For information and tickets, visit stanleysfarm.com/family-fun/.
CHRISTMAS DOWN ON THE FARM
Celebrate Christmas Down on the Farm at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road in Ottawa.
Enjoy wagon rides, the farm and Santa's Workshop.
Christmas Down on the Farm runs until Dec. 18.
For tickets and information, visit thelogfarm.com/fall-at-the-farm.
OTTAWA CHRISTMAS MARKET
The holiday spirit is alive at the Ottawa Christmas Market.
Located in the Aberdeen Square at Lansdowne Park, enjoy holiday entertainment, local flavours, and holiday shopping.
Over 35 local vendors will be on display at the Christmas Market, and there will be a Santa's Workshop with free crafts for kids.
Musical performers include Alex Goupil, Annie Martel, Aurora Jade, the Canadian Showtime Chorus, Chantal Hackett Band, Erica Brighthill, Jessica Pearson, Highway Sunrise, JW-Jones, the Ottawa Gay Men's Chorus, OK Naledi, Tara Shannon and The Lionyls.
The Ottawa Christmas Market runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23.
For more information, visit www.ottawachristmasmarket.com.
TREES OF HOPE
Trees of Hope for CHEO are back at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier this holiday season.
Companies and organizations participate by decorating Christmas trees, which are displayed in the downtown Ottawa hotel for the season.
The trees will be decorated on Nov. 28.
VINTAGE VILLAGE OF LIGHTS
Check out the Vintage Village of Lights at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.
Enjoy the postcard-perfect scenery of a 1920s and 30s village on foot as you explore the festive light display.
Vintage Village of Lights runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2 to Dec. 28.
The cost is $25 per group.
For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#section-ff57cb56-7c0d-4798-b338-97066500c1d4
ALIGHT AT NIGHT
Stroll through the historic Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg and see over one million lights.
Alight at Night brings Christmas magic to the historic buildings, trees and fences this holiday season.
The event runs from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.
RIVER OF LIGHTS IN BROCKVILLE
Blockhouse Island in Brockville will be illuminated for the River of Lights this holiday season.
The full light and sound show runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, while lights will be on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. until 11 p.m.
River of Lights runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.
For more information, visit https://brockville.com/index.cfm?PageURL=riveroflights.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS IN PERTH
The Festival of Lights lights up Perth this holiday season.
Checkout the decorated Christmas Trees from outside of the Crystal Palace until Jan. 6.
For more information, visit https://www.perth.ca/en/visit/festival-of-lights.aspx# .
IAN'S CHRISTMAS PARK
Celebrate Christmas at Ian's Christmas Adventure Park in Beckwith, Ont.
Meet Santa, enjoy hay rides and a petting farm, mazes, a skating rink and hiking trails. New this year is a zip line for children.
For more information, visit https://www.ianschristmaspark.ca/.
CLOW'S CHRISTMAS TRAIL
Enjoy the magic memories of Christmas at Clow's Christmas Trail this holiday season.
The decorated 1.5 km trail includes Christmas displays such as the Nativity Scene, winter sports lane, the North Pole post office, the Candy Shop and Santa's top shop.
Clow's Christmas Trail opens on Dec. 2.
For tickets and information, visit clows.ca.
Clow's Christmas Trail is located on 2224 Hallecks Road West in Brockville.
KINGSTON CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TOUR
Enjoy a 75-minute Christmas light viewing trolley tour in Kingston this holiday season.
The tour checks out Kingston lit up for the holidays.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.kingstontrolley.ca/christmas/.
RICHMOND CHRISTMAS MARKET
Located in Richmond Village in Ottawa's west end at 6095 Perth St., the Christmas market is hosted indoors in the 2nd floor hall (corner of Huntley Road and Perth Street)
Christmas Market hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
In addition to local artisans there will be food and drinks available for sale from the Richmond 4H club and a local musician who will also be making balloon animals for children.
For more information and the list of vendors the markets website is at richmondmarket.ca
Email ottawaweb@bellmedia.ca to let us know about your Christmas and holiday light display.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.
Atlantic
-
Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
The Canadian Red Cross has distributed most of the millions raised to help those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona, and almost all of the money has gone to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting by last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after a four-month ban of table potato shipments to the United States began.
-
Halifax police on scene of barricaded person in city's south end, no threat to public
Police are on scene of a barricaded person in Halifax's south end Monday afternoon, but say there is no threat to public safety.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
-
Ontario parents to see $10 daycare rebates by end of the year
All Ontario parents whose kids attend a daycare that signed on to the federal $10-a-day program should see their rebates by the end of the year, the province’s education minister says.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
-
City of Montreal ready to strike a deal to save seniors' beloved bocce club
Seniors in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough may have won a last-minute reprieve for their beloved bocce club, which was due to be closed for cost-cutting reasons.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest underway in death of North Bay man after interaction with city police
An inquest is looking into the events surrounding the death of a North Bay man after an interaction with city police officers.
-
‘Unconscious spending’ makes it that much harder to balance the budget
As inflation worsens, Canadians are faced with the challenge of dealing with their ‘unconscious spending,’ a term that refers to money you spend out of habit.
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
London
-
17-year-old arrested for 12 separate break and enters, arrest warrant issued for 16-year-old
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges Monday in connection to 12 separate break and enters targeting cannabis and beer stores, dating back to mid-September. London police said the total cost of damages and stolen merchandise resulting from the alleged break and enters is in the tens of thousands of dollars.
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
-
92 bylaw penalties laid against London tow truck businesses
London’s bylaw enforcement officers have laid 92 charges against local tow truck companies. According to a release from the city, a proactive tow truck business license enforcement initiative resulted in in 92 by-law penalties and 10 warnings against 12 towing firms.
Winnipeg
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
-
As respiratory viruses surge in Manitoba, here's how you can protect yourself
Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Manitoba and across the country, with influenza, COVID-19 and RSV putting a strain on the health-care system, especially the Children’s Hospital.
-
Missing fisherman found dead on Lake Manitoba
A missing fisherman was found dead on Lake Manitoba last week.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Defence cross-examines medical expert in trial of former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist Jeffrey Sloka
Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault. The alleged incidents happened at his private practice office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener between January 2010 and July 2017.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
Calgary
-
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
-
Calgary International Auto and Truck Show cancelled over supply chain issues
A persistent problem that has plagued much of the world's industry has resulted in the cancellation of a major event in the city of Calgary next year.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
Saskatoon
-
'It's been really good': Vodka distillery in Sask. community of Asquith helping to revitalize town
So So Beverage Co. has been in business distributing vodka throughout the province for five months, but its goals go beyond serving a refreshing drink.
-
Saskatoon police use conducted energy weapon on man threatening self-harm
A 31-year-old man faces two breach of release order violations following a domestic disturbance in the Sutherland neighbourhood early Monday morning.
-
One suspect at large after attempted robbery ends in gunfire in Sask. village
Two people are in custody, one person is at large and one victim is injured following an armed robbery in the village of Delmas on Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
17 properties in Edmonton area to be searched as part of 'property crime' investigation: police
Residents of a city about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton are being told to expect "heavy police presence" as multiple police agencies carry out more than a dozen search warrants over the next few days.
-
'A good first step': Alberta ends daily physician billing limit, to repeal Bill 21 this fall
The province rescinded the daily visit maximum that reduced physician compensation Monday, a move the health minister says will help increase Albertans' access to doctors.
Vancouver
-
Most B.C. residents agree with abandoning 2030 Olympics bid, poll finds
The majority of British Columbians agree with the province's decision not to support a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, according to a new survey.
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
-
Police investigating 'indecent act' near Delta high school for second time this year
Police in Delta are investigating an "indecent act" reported near a high school Friday morning, while also looking into whether it's connected to a similar incident reported earlier this year.
Regina
-
Christopher Duke sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2019
Christopher Duke has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Regina in July 2019.
-
'Exceeded our expectations': Grey Cup week wraps with sold out game, high festival attendance
After a week of football festivities in Regina, Grey Cup Festival organizers are calling the event a success.
-
Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.