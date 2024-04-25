Meat products sold by Abattoir les viandes du Pontiac not up to safety standards, Quebec government issues warning
The government of Quebec has issued a warning asking the public not to consume various beef and sheep meat products sold by Abattoir les viandes du Pontiac, citing safety concerns.
The province's agriculture ministry says the following meat products have been slaughtered without following the province’s permanent inspection slaughter process:
• Various parts, cuts and minced beef meat, packaged between March 7 and March 11 with one of the following traceability numbers: 5827, 5828, 5829.
• All products of bovine offal meat packaged between March 7 and March 11, 2024.
• All products of sheep carcass packaged between March 7 and 11, 2024 and with the following traceability number: 504765086.
The products that are subject to this warning were offered at Abattoir les viandes du Pontiac located at 65 Route 148 in Shawville, Que.
The ministry says it is issuing this warning as a precautionary measure. It is asking people who have any of these products not to consume them, noting that their consumption may pose a health risk, even if they do not appear spoiled. Instead, the items should be thrown out.
To date, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming any of these products, the ministry says.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Abattoir les viandes du Pontiac for comment.
More information is available online.
