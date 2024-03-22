What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 22-24

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre.

Game time is 6 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com

Ottawa 67's

You can see the Ottawa 67's twice this weekend.

On Friday, the 67's travel to Kingston to face the Frontenacs. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Slush Puppie Place.

On Sunday, the 67's host the Brantford Bulldogs. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.

For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com.

PWHL Ottawa

PWHL Ottawa hosts Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Game time is 1 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.

For tickets, visit www.ottawa.thepwhl.com.

Fans look on before the start of a PWHL game between Ottawa and Montreal in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Home and Garden Show

Checkout home-related products and services and experience stunning displays at the Ottawa Home and Garden Show.

The show runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

For tickets and information, visit www.ottawahomeshow.com.

Ottawa's Toy and Collectable Sale

Explore 120 booths of toys, artisans, video games, trading cards and more this weekend at Ottawa's Toy and Collectible Sale.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.

For tickets, visit www.geekedoutevents.ca.

613Flea

The popular 613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion on Saturday.

Ottawa's ever-changing marketplace features eclectic goods, handmade crafts and antiques and vintage clothes.

For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.

National Arts Centre

Checkout the following events at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

Friday – Adrian Sutherland at the NAC Fourth Stage

Saturday – Dance for All with K-Pop with Ivy Ma

Sunday – Recorders on the Run Kinderconcert Series

For more information, visit www.nac-cna.ca/en/.

Maple Syrup Season

Sugar bush season is underway in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Easter activities

The following locations are hosting Easter activities this weekend:

Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm – Easter Egg Hunt March 23, 24 and 30.

Meet the Easter Bunny at Carlingwood Shopping Centre

Downhill skiing

There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

Museums

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

Skating

You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.