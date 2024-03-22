OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 22-24

    A drop of maple water drips out of a spile from a tree that was just tapped at the Vanier Museopark sugar bush in Ottawa on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The Vanier sugar bush is one of a few active urban sugar shacks, where maple syrup is produced the traditional way with buckets of maple water collected by hand. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) A drop of maple water drips out of a spile from a tree that was just tapped at the Vanier Museopark sugar bush in Ottawa on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The Vanier sugar bush is one of a few active urban sugar shacks, where maple syrup is produced the traditional way with buckets of maple water collected by hand. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

    Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers Sunday evening at Canadian Tire Centre.

    Game time is 6 p.m.

    For tickets, visit www.ottawasenators.com

    Ottawa 67's

    You can see the Ottawa 67's twice this weekend.

    On Friday, the 67's travel to Kingston to face the Frontenacs. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Slush Puppie Place.

    On Sunday, the 67's host the Brantford Bulldogs. Game time is 2 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.

    For tickets, visit www.ottawa67s.com.

    PWHL Ottawa

    PWHL Ottawa hosts Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

    Game time is 1 p.m. at the Arena at TD Place.

    For tickets, visit www.ottawa.thepwhl.com.

    Fans look on before the start of a PWHL game between Ottawa and Montreal in Ottawa, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    Ottawa Home and Garden Show

    Checkout home-related products and services and experience stunning displays at the Ottawa Home and Garden Show.

    The show runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

    For tickets and information, visit www.ottawahomeshow.com.

    Ottawa's Toy and Collectable Sale

    Explore 120 booths of toys, artisans, video games, trading cards and more this weekend at Ottawa's Toy and Collectible Sale.

    The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the EY Centre.

    For tickets, visit www.geekedoutevents.ca.

    613Flea

    The popular 613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion on Saturday.

    Ottawa's ever-changing marketplace features eclectic goods, handmade crafts and antiques and vintage clothes.

    For more information, visit www.613flea.ca.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 613flea (@613flea)

    National Arts Centre

    Checkout the following events at the National Arts Centre this weekend:

    • Friday – Adrian Sutherland at the NAC Fourth Stage
    • Saturday – Dance for All with K-Pop with Ivy Ma
    • Sunday – Recorders on the Run Kinderconcert Series

    For more information, visit www.nac-cna.ca/en/.

    Maple Syrup Season

    Sugar bush season is underway in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

    Easter activities

    The following locations are hosting Easter activities this weekend:

    Downhill skiing

    There are several ski resorts near Ottawa. Visit each hill's website for ski conditions.

    Museums

    Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are open this weekend. Visit each museum's website for the schedule.

    Skating

    You can skate for free on Ottawa's outdoor refrigerated rinks, weather permitting.

    Here is a list of locations in Ottawa. For more information, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

    • Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall
    • Lansdowne Park skating court
    • Ben Franklin Place skating rink
    • Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

    Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News