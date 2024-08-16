What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 16-18

It's the first weekend of Ottawa Greek Fest, the final weekend of fireworks over the Ottawa River, Cirque du Soleil entertains crowds in Gatineau and fair season is underway.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa Greek Festival

Experience a piece of Athens at Ottawa Greek Fest this weekend.

The annual festival features Greek music, traditional dances, Greek cuisine and demonstrations. Don't miss the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m.

The Ottawa Greek Festival runs until Sunday, and again on Aug. 23-25. The event is held at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.

For more information, visit www.ottawagreekfest.com.

Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy

Saturday night is the final night for Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy at the Canadian Museum of History.

Enjoy the grand finale over the Ottawa River, with the theme "Champions, a fiery sports contest highlighting strength, skill, and discipline in this glorious fireworks display."

For tickets and information, visit www.feux.qc.ca.

CAPITAL FAIR

It's the opening weekend for the Capital Fair at the Rideau-Carleton Raceway.

Enjoy the midway, truck pull, animal shows, entertainment, musical acts and more.

The Capital Fair runs until Aug. 25.

For tickets and information, visit www.capitalfair.ca.

Russell Fair

Harvest the excitement this weekend at the Russell Fair.

Enjoy the Russell Fair at the Russell Fairgrounds until Sunday.

Don't miss the midway, entertainment, children's entertainment, demolition derby, talent show, concessions and more. Friday night's musical act is the James Barker Band.

For more information, visit russellagriculturalsociety.com.

Vankleek Hill Fair

The 180th Vankleek Hill Fair is on until Sunday.

This year's theme is "Country Roots and Cowboy Boots." Activities include the midway, the fair parade, kids activities, horse pull competitions and demolition derby.

For more information, visit www. vankleekhillfair.ca.

South Mountain Fair

The South Mountain Fair, known as the Fair to Remember, is this weekend in South Mountain.

Check out the midway, demolition derby, the children's pet show, agriculture shows, entertainment and more. Musical acts include Tim and the Glory Boys on Friday, Owen Riegling and The Derringers on Saturday and the Next Generation Leahy on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.southmountainfair.ca.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau, featuring poetry, stagecraft and acrobatics.

See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."

"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."

ECHO runs until Sept. 22.

For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Halal Ribfest

The Halal Ribfest Ottawa runs until Sunday at Lansdowne.

The event features 100 per cent Halal BBQ, street food, a pop-up market, live entertainment and a kids fun zone.

Tickets start at $5, and children 13 and under get in free.

The Great Indian Carnival

The Great Indian Carnival is Sunday at Vincent Massey Park in Ottawa.

The free carnival includes fun activities, games, live performances and food.

Bytowne Fire Brigade Pump Day

Pump Day returns to the Bytowne Fire Brigade on Saturday.

See Ottawa's largest collection of antique fire trucks and firefighting gear and see live pumping demonstrations.

Admission is free.

Capital Pride

Capital Pride kicks off in Ottawa this weekend, with the theme "Listen. Learn. Act."

Events this weekend include the Capital Pride Pageant at the NAC on Saturday and the Family Picnic on Sunday at Hintonburg Park.

Capital Pride runs until Aug. 25.

National Arts Centre

Here's a look at some of the performances at the NAC this weekend:

Saturday: Capital Pride Pageant

Saturday: Summer Spirals (Free)

For more information, visit the NAC website.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capital Pop-Up Cinema

Enjoy a movie under the stars on Friday night.

See Flight of the Navigator at the Churchill Seniors Recreation Centre.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

Movie Night at the Kingston Penitentiary

Enjoy an outdoor movie at the Kingston Penitentiary on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, see Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Saturday night's movie is Shutter Island.

For tickets and information, visit www.kingstonpentour.com/event/movie-night/.

Brockville Poutine Fest

Canada's touring poutine festival rolls into Brockville this weekend.

Enjoy poutine, food and fun until Sunday at Centennial Park on Water Street West.

St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival

It is the final weekend for the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival.

See Play On Friday and Saturday at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott.

Doors Open Cornwall and SDG Counties

Discover the story behind every door during Doors Open Cornwall and SDG Counties on Saturday and Sunday.

You can tour 26 sites in person, including the Aultsville Theatre, Cornwall Community Museum, Judy Neville British Home Child Museum and the Historic SDG Jail.

For a list of venues, visit www.doorsopenontario.on.ca.