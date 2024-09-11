Fire damages building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood

Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire at a multi-residential complex in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

The Ottawa Fire Services says a 9-1-1 call reported a fire in a low-rise building in the 100 block of Nelson Street just after 3:30 a.m.

The initial report indicated that flames were visible from the second floor of the building.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed the fire at the back of the building.

"Firefighters initiated a fast attack and advanced a hose line inside the structure," officials said.

No occupants were found inside the building.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.