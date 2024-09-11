OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hot and humid weather returns to Ottawa with the humidex making it feel close to 30

    Dow's Lake in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 24. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) Dow's Lake in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 24. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa residents will be treated to a late taste of summer over the next couple of days, with the humidex making it feel closer to 30.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny on Wednesday. High 25 C with the humidex making it feel like 30.

    Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 11 C.

    Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 27 C with a humidex of 31.

    Sunny on Friday. High 28 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high 27 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.

