Hot and humid weather returns to Ottawa with the humidex making it feel close to 30

Ottawa residents will be treated to a late taste of summer over the next couple of days, with the humidex making it feel closer to 30.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny on Wednesday. High 25 C with the humidex making it feel like 30.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 11 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 27 C with a humidex of 31.

Sunny on Friday. High 28 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high 27 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.