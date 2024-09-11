Ottawa mayor to make announcement on 2025 budget directions
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will make an announcement today on the 2025 budget directions.
He will be joined by City Manager Wendy Stephanson and Chief Financial Officer Cyril Rogers at Ottawa City Hall at 11:30 a.m.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The 2025 budget directions are set to be brought before the Finance and Corporate Services Committee on Sept. 16 and full city council on Sept. 18. The directions will outline how the 2025 budget will be drafted, including possible caps on increases to property taxes and other tax-supported programs.
In the last two budgets, Sutcliffe kept tax increases capped at 2.5 per cent, which was an election promise. He did not, however, make a promise for the 2025 or 2026 budgets.
This announcement comes on the heels of a month-long campaign by Sutcliffe calling on the federal and provincial governments to provide more money to the City of Ottawa through payments in lieu of taxes (PILT) for government-owned buildings and additional funding to bolster the transit system.
Last week, a presentation to city council said there $99.2 million shortfall over the past five years related to federal and NCC properties in Ottawa. The city is estimating a funding shortfall of $252 million to $445 million over the next 10 years unless the federal government changes the PILT formula. Sutcliffe is also calling for $140 million a year over the next three years from the Ontario and federal governments to support transit.
In August, Sutcliffe said if the funding does not come through, it could mean a 37 per cent hike to the transit levy, equivalent to a 7 per cent increase to property taxes.
The 2025 draft budget is scheduled to be brought before city council in November, with final approval in December.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kamala Harris goes on offence against Donald Trump in combative debate
Democratic U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris put Republican Donald Trump on the defensive at a combative U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday with a stream of attacks on abortion limits, his fitness for office and his myriad legal woes.
Key quotes from the Trump-Harris 2024 U.S. presidential debate
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former U.S. president Donald Trump took the stage on Tuesday night for their first and only scheduled presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election.
FACT CHECK: A look at the false and misleading claims made during the Trump-Harris debate
In their first and perhaps only debate, former U.S. president Donald Trump and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris described the state of the country in starkly different terms. As the two traded jabs, some old false and misleading claims emerged along with some new ones.
Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies are amplifying false rumours that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, another instance of the inflammatory and anti-immigrant rhetoric Trump has promoted throughout his campaigns.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for U.S. president after debate ends
Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the debate ended on Tuesday night.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating disappearance of 55-year-old woman
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old woman.
-
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned business marks major milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
-
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
Toronto
-
One person seriously injured in Brampton shooting
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing on TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto.
-
Two people seriously injured in collision in downtown Toronto
A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in downtown Toronto has sent two people to the hospital.
Montreal
-
Man says Laval police allegedly used excessive force during arrest
A Toronto man said his Labour Day weekend getaway to Quebec turned into a nightmare after he was racially profiled by Laval police.
-
Residents shocked after alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Ormstown, Que.
Last week, the RCMP arrested an alleged terror suspect in Ormstown, Que., and residents of the small community are still reeling.
-
Nearly half of Canadians want federal election after NDP-Liberal agreement ends, poll suggests
Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.
Northern Ontario
-
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Meagan Pilon's family just wants to know what happened to her
As the 11th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, the family of missing Sudbury teen Meagan Pilon say they just want to know what happened to her.
Windsor
-
5-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool
Windsor police are investigating the tragic drowning death of a 5-year-old girl in a backyard pool.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for Chatham-Kent residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
London
-
Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?
Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to ‘Canada Life Place.’
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Ontario woman charged with assault after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman charged with assault after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
-
Driver dies after being thrown from e-bike in Kitchener
Police say an e-bike driver has died after being injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
-
What you need to know about rabies and how to protect against infection
Health officials are urging the public to take certain precautions to reduce their risk of getting rabies.
Barrie
-
Tensions rise as Berczy Park encampment is dismantled, advocates issued trespass notices
Tensions hit a high on Tuesday at Berczy Park as crews continued to dismantle a homeless encampment.
-
One person dies in multi-vehicle collision in Bolton
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Bolton Tuesday morning that claimed the life of one person.
-
Bears in schoolyard force students and staff into 2nd hold and secure this week
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
Winnipeg
-
'Like no other leader': Hundreds honour Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
A large crowd gathered outside the front steps of a Winnipeg law court to mourn a First Nations leader and matriarch.
-
'We need some action now': Manitoba school dealing with overcrowding issues
The library inside West St. Paul School doesn’t have any books in it anymore. Instead, two classes of students and their teachers have moved in because there isn’t room for them anywhere else.
-
Winnipeg limo company ordered to cease operations over unpaid back taxes
The City of Winnipeg is ordering a limo company to stop operating unless it settles six years of back taxes.
Calgary
-
Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat
A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.
-
Calgary strip mall plagued by nighttime social disorder
A seemingly ordinary strip mall in northeast Calgary has become a hub for social disorder, prompting concerns from local residents and businesses.
-
Province committed to Calgary Green Line LRT project with 'above-ground' plan
Alberta's premier has reaffirmed her commitment to Calgary’s Green Line LRT as long as the project matches the province’s new above-ground vision.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier Smith defends sharing public policy plans at members-only UCP events
Premier Danielle Smith is defending making a string of policy announcements at private United Conservative Party events, saying Albertans shouldn't be surprised by her agenda.
-
Several Edmonton landmarks featured in Amazing Race Canada season 10 finale
The City of Edmonton will be front and centre as the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada comes to an end tonight on CTV at 8 p.m.
-
McDavid: Edmonton 'checks a lot of boxes' for NHL players
While questions about a future contract extension may hang over the head of the National Hockey League's best player these days, there's little question what appeals to Connor McDavid most about plying his trade in one of the circuit's smallest markets.
Regina
-
'Critical': Regina International Airport simulates emergency situations in training exercise
The Regina International Airport (YQR), along with over 20 partner organizations, held an emergency training exercise featuring more than 150 people Tuesday.
-
'Youth are important': Day two of Treaty 4 Gathering focuses on youth
Day two of the 38th annual Treaty 4 Gathering in the Fort Qu’Appelle Valley focused on youth.
-
Regina retirement community evacuated, fire crews respond
A retirement community in southwest Regina was evacuated after a small fire was reported in the facility's basement.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Preparations are underway for Saskatoon's civic election
The City of Saskatoon is making its final preparations ahead of November's civic election.
-
Here's how many tornadoes touched down in Sask. in 2024
With the arrival of September and more fall-like weather patterns – the likelihood of Saskatchewan seeing any more tornadoes this year is next to nothing.
Vancouver
-
Parents fight for change after 13-year-old girl dies in Abbotsford homeless camp
Brianna McDonald's death was caused by a suspected overdose, according to her family. And her grieving parents are urging change so other families don’t have to face what they are going though.
-
Review of Chinatown triple-stabbing case to be released this week: B.C. premier
One year after a man who was on day release from a forensic psychiatric facility allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver’s Chinatown, B.C.’s premier said the findings of a review of the case will soon be made public.
-
Tsawwassen stroke survivor impacted as HandyDART strike drags into second week
Since HandyDART drivers in Metro Vancouver went on strike last week, available only for urgent medical appointments like cancer treatments, 34-year-old Jonathan Ascencio has been stuck at home.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP tries to make abortion B.C. election issue, Conservatives push back
Ahead of next month’s provincial election, the BC NDP is claiming the BC Conservatives – if elected – will reduce access to abortion and support for other reproductive health services if elected.
-
'I think we can stop them': Esquimalt renters vow to fight demoviction
Renters in Esquimalt, B.C., say they are being caught in a housing conundrum—between the need to build more units and saving aging apartments that remain affordable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.