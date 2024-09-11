Here's what the weather will be like this fall in Ottawa

It will be a warmer and drier fall than normal in the national capital region, according to the fall forecasts from Environment Canada and the Weather Network.

As the leaves begin to change colour, the two weather agencies have released their fall forecasts ahead of the first day of fall on Sept. 22.

"A slow slide from summer to fall," the Weather Network said in a statement.

"The transition to consistent autumnal weather will be slower than what we typically see across most of Canada," Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at the Weather Network, said on Wednesday.

"Extended periods of pleasant fall weather are expected to last well into October, especially across the eastern half of the country. However, we are closely watching the potential for an abrupt transition to a colder pattern before the end of the fall season."

The Weather Network's fall forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario and near-normal precipitation levels.

The fall forecast says the rest of September will feature "summer's extended grand finale with a prolonged stretch of very warm and mostly dry weather" across Ontario.

"Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate during most of October, with periods of pleasant weather for enjoying the fall colours from Kenora to Ottawa," says the Weather Network.

Fewer than normal fall storms are expected through October, while the Weather Network says the "mild pattern is expected to break down before we reach the end of the season" in November.

"We could see an abrupt pattern change to a colder and more stormy pattern as we approach early winter."

Environment Canada

Environment Canada's fall forecast is also predicting a warmer and drier winter than normal in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The weather agency says Ottawa will see above-normal temperatures in September, October and November, while the capital will see below normal rain and snowfall levels over the next three months.

The normal temperatures in Ottawa are 21.1 C in September, 13.2 C in October and 5.7 C in November.