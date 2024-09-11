Here's what the weather will be like this fall in Ottawa
It will be a warmer and drier fall than normal in the national capital region, according to the fall forecasts from Environment Canada and the Weather Network.
As the leaves begin to change colour, the two weather agencies have released their fall forecasts ahead of the first day of fall on Sept. 22.
"A slow slide from summer to fall," the Weather Network said in a statement.
"The transition to consistent autumnal weather will be slower than what we typically see across most of Canada," Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at the Weather Network, said on Wednesday.
"Extended periods of pleasant fall weather are expected to last well into October, especially across the eastern half of the country. However, we are closely watching the potential for an abrupt transition to a colder pattern before the end of the fall season."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The Weather Network's fall forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario and near-normal precipitation levels.
The fall forecast says the rest of September will feature "summer's extended grand finale with a prolonged stretch of very warm and mostly dry weather" across Ontario.
"Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to dominate during most of October, with periods of pleasant weather for enjoying the fall colours from Kenora to Ottawa," says the Weather Network.
Fewer than normal fall storms are expected through October, while the Weather Network says the "mild pattern is expected to break down before we reach the end of the season" in November.
"We could see an abrupt pattern change to a colder and more stormy pattern as we approach early winter."
Environment Canada
Environment Canada's fall forecast is also predicting a warmer and drier winter than normal in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
The weather agency says Ottawa will see above-normal temperatures in September, October and November, while the capital will see below normal rain and snowfall levels over the next three months.
The normal temperatures in Ottawa are 21.1 C in September, 13.2 C in October and 5.7 C in November.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harris-Trump U.S. presidential debate offers different visions for America's future
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made their case to American voters during a debate in Philadelphia, during which the Democratic U.S. vice president and former Republican U.S. president laid out different visions for America's future.
FACT CHECK: A look at the false and misleading claims made during the Trump-Harris debate
In their first and perhaps only debate, former U.S. president Donald Trump and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris described the state of the country in starkly different terms. As the two traded jabs, some old false and misleading claims emerged along with some new ones.
Key takeaways from a debate that featured tense clashes and closed with a Taylor Swift endorsement
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for U.S. president after debate ends
Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the debate ended on Tuesday night.
Trump insists Russia's war should end. But he won't say if he wants Ukraine to win
Former U.S. president Donald Trump spoke heatedly in the presidential debate about wanting Russia's war in Ukraine to be over — but twice refused to directly answer a question about whether he wanted U.S. ally Ukraine to win.
French authorities foiled 3 plots targeting the Paris Olympics, counterterrorism prosecutor says
French authorities foiled three plots to attack the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and other cities that hosted the summer events, the national counterterrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Hurricane Francine takes aim at the Louisiana coast amid fears of storm surge and flooding
Hurricane Francine barreled Wednesday toward Louisiana and is expected to make landfall in the coming hours as forecasters raised threats of potentially deadly storm surge, widespread flooding and destructive winds on the northern U.S. Gulf coast.
Calls for more protections for Canadian bank clients amid rise in scams
When two Ontario women were scammed out of more than $80,000 in separate bank investigator scams, they thought they would be reimbursed by their banks and were shocked when they weren't.
Most of Canada is predicted to have a warmer-than-normal fall: The Weather Network
Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'EI kind of folks': Cape Breton MP criticized for comment about Atlantic Canadians
Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste is taking some heat for a remark about Atlantic Canadians.
-
Peggy's Cove guardians keep visitors safe at beautiful but deadly N.S. tourist site
Security patrollers at Peggy's Cove, N.S., are keeping a watchful eye for visitors who wander too close to the water's edge, and blow whistles to urge them back onto shore.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious disappearance of 55-year-old woman
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 55-year-old woman.
Toronto
-
Ontario autism services enrolments decline in some weeks despite large waitlist: docs
Ontario's progress in giving children with autism access to government-funded core therapy has slowed so significantly that at times the number of kids enrolled is actually declining, despite a ballooning wait-list, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
2nd man arrested, facing nearly 100 charges in Toronto auto-fraud investigation
A second man has been arrested and is facing nearly 100 criminal charges in connection with an auto-fraud investigation in Toronto.
-
Calls for more protections for Canadian bank clients amid rise in scams
When two Ontario women were scammed out of more than $80,000 in separate bank investigator scams, they thought they would be reimbursed by their banks and were shocked when they weren't.
Montreal
-
Man says Laval police allegedly used excessive force during arrest
A Toronto man said his Labour Day weekend getaway to Quebec turned into a nightmare after he was racially profiled by Laval police.
-
Residents shocked after alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Ormstown, Que.
Last week, the RCMP arrested an alleged terror suspect in Ormstown, Que., and residents of the small community are still reeling.
-
Woman in hospital after stabbing in Montreal's Sud-Ouest
A woman in her 20s is in hospital after being stabbed in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.
Northern Ontario
-
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
-
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
-
Bears in schoolyard force students and staff into 2nd hold and secure this week
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
Windsor
-
5-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool
Windsor police are investigating the tragic drowning death of a 5-year-old girl in a backyard pool.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for Chatham-Kent residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
London
-
Overnight crash near St. Thomas sends one person to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital following an overnight crash near St. Thomas. The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Ron McNeil Line between Pine valley Drive and Burwell Road.
-
LIVE
LIVE Presidential debate replay: Donald Trump-Kamala Harris face off
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump exchanged barbs in a combative face-off on key issues such as the economy, immigration and abortion in a showdown that comes less than two months before election day.
-
Mayor pushing ahead to permit 4-storey stacked townhouses on neighbourhood connector streets
Despite calls for public consultation, Mayor Josh Morgan pressed the Planning and Environment Committee to support his proposal to get more aggressive removing barriers to residential density in London.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
-
Driver dies after being thrown from e-bike in Kitchener
Police say an e-bike driver has died after being injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
-
Most of Canada is predicted to have a warmer-than-normal fall: The Weather Network
Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.
Barrie
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Person found dead on side of road in Springwater Township: OPP
Police are investigating after an individual was found dead at the side of the road in Springwater Township early Wednesday morning.
-
Police probe cause of multi-vehicle crash in intersection that claimed one life
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Bolton Tuesday morning that claimed the life of one person.
-
Bears in schoolyard force students and staff into 2nd hold and secure this week
A Huntsville elementary school is locked down for the second time this week because of some bears roaming the schoolyard.
Winnipeg
-
'Like no other leader': Hundreds honour Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
A large crowd gathered outside the front steps of a Winnipeg law court to mourn a First Nations leader and matriarch.
-
'We need some action now': Manitoba school dealing with overcrowding issues
The library inside West St. Paul School doesn’t have any books in it anymore. Instead, two classes of students and their teachers have moved in because there isn’t room for them anywhere else.
-
Winnipeg limo company ordered to cease operations over unpaid back taxes
The City of Winnipeg is ordering a limo company to stop operating unless it settles six years of back taxes.
Calgary
-
Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat
A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.
-
Calgary strip mall plagued by nighttime social disorder
A seemingly ordinary strip mall in northeast Calgary has become a hub for social disorder, prompting concerns from local residents and businesses.
-
Province committed to Calgary Green Line LRT project with 'above-ground' plan
Alberta's premier has reaffirmed her commitment to Calgary’s Green Line LRT as long as the project matches the province’s new above-ground vision.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier Smith defends sharing public policy plans at members-only UCP events
Premier Danielle Smith is defending making a string of policy announcements at private United Conservative Party events, saying Albertans shouldn't be surprised by her agenda.
-
Several Edmonton landmarks featured in Amazing Race Canada season 10 finale
The City of Edmonton will be front and centre as the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada comes to an end tonight on CTV at 8 p.m.
-
McDavid: Edmonton 'checks a lot of boxes' for NHL players
While questions about a future contract extension may hang over the head of the National Hockey League's best player these days, there's little question what appeals to Connor McDavid most about plying his trade in one of the circuit's smallest markets.
Regina
-
'Critical': Regina International Airport simulates emergency situations in training exercise
The Regina International Airport (YQR), along with over 20 partner organizations, held an emergency training exercise featuring more than 150 people Tuesday.
-
'Youth are important': Day two of Treaty 4 Gathering focuses on youth
Day two of the 38th annual Treaty 4 Gathering in the Fort Qu’Appelle Valley focused on youth.
-
Regina retirement community evacuated, fire crews respond
A retirement community in southwest Regina was evacuated after a small fire was reported in the facility's basement.
Saskatoon
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Preparations are underway for Saskatoon's civic election
The City of Saskatoon is making its final preparations ahead of November's civic election.
-
Here's how many tornadoes touched down in Sask. in 2024
With the arrival of September and more fall-like weather patterns – the likelihood of Saskatchewan seeing any more tornadoes this year is next to nothing.
Vancouver
-
Parents fight for change after 13-year-old girl dies in Abbotsford homeless camp
Brianna McDonald's death was caused by a suspected overdose, according to her family. And her grieving parents are urging change so other families don’t have to face what they are going though.
-
Review of Chinatown triple-stabbing case to be released this week: B.C. premier
One year after a man who was on day release from a forensic psychiatric facility allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver’s Chinatown, B.C.’s premier said the findings of a review of the case will soon be made public.
-
Tsawwassen stroke survivor impacted as HandyDART strike drags into second week
Since HandyDART drivers in Metro Vancouver went on strike last week, available only for urgent medical appointments like cancer treatments, 34-year-old Jonathan Ascencio has been stuck at home.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP tries to make abortion B.C. election issue, Conservatives push back
Ahead of next month’s provincial election, the BC NDP is claiming the BC Conservatives – if elected – will reduce access to abortion and support for other reproductive health services if elected.
-
'I think we can stop them': Esquimalt renters vow to fight demoviction
Renters in Esquimalt, B.C., say they are being caught in a housing conundrum—between the need to build more units and saving aging apartments that remain affordable.
-
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.