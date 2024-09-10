Man suffers serious injuries in Ottawa shooting

A man is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in Ottawa's southeast end.

Emergency crews were called to Walkley Rd., near Russell Rd., just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Paramedics say they treated the adult male for gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

In a media release just before 12 a.m., the Ottawa Police Service confirmed the Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Walkley Road.

"Police responded to calls of a shooting in the area at about 8:50 p.m.," police said. "The investigation found one person suffering from a gunshot wound that required medical attention in hospital."

There is no word on any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.