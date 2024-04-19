What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 19-21

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC on Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

It's the "Pay What You Can" match, with a limited number of tickets in various price levels.

Game time is 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit the Atletico Ottawa website.

PWHL Ottawa

PWHL Ottawa hosts Minnesota Saturday night at TD Place.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawa.thepwhl.com.

Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show

The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show runs Friday and Saturday at the EY Centre.

Don't miss entertainment, beverage samples, contests, and other exciting perks. Checkout a diverse range of options, opportunities, services and products tailored to your needs.

For more information, visit the Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show website.

Manotick Village Spring Fling

Visit Manotick on Saturday for the Spring Fling.

Feast your eyes on art, fill your ears with music and enjoy the festive spring menu between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All events will be held at the Manotick United Church.

Earth Day Festival

The Earth Day Festival is set for Saturday at Dundonald Park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outdoor and Adventure Travel Show

The Outdoor and Adventure Travel Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.

There is free admission and free parking.

Check out the latest on outdoor gear and equipment, family activities, camping, travel destinations and more.

Tartan Day Celebrations

Enjoy music, dance, song and tradition during two days of Celtic celebrations during the Tartan Day weekend.

On Saturday, visit vendors, exhibitors and refreshments at the Mosaic Convention Centre.

On Sunday, celebrate National Tartan Day on Parliament Hill, with pipes, drums, song and dance between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

National Arts Centre

Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:

Friday: Beaded Earring Workshop with Stephanie Peltier

Friday: Carn Davidson 9

Saturday: Ottawa Children's Choir Sing-a-thon! (Free event)

Saturday: NAC Dance presents Margie Gillis Dance Foundation – Literature of the Body

Saturday: Ottawa Jazz Orchestra presents Big Band Bash

Sunday: NAC Orchestra presents Amazing Planet Earth

For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

Just for Laughs Road Show

The Just for Laughs Road Show rolls into the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Friday night.

See Mike Rita, Nour Hadidi, Kyle Brownrigg and Dave Merheje.

For tickets, visit www.meridiancentrepointe.com/en/JFLRoadshow2024.

Bronson Centre

Juno award winner Talk performs Saturday night at the Bronson Centre.

For more information, visit www.bronsoncentremusictheatre.com.

Ottawa Little Theatre

It's the final weekend to see Grand Horizons at the Ottawa Little Theatre.

The comedy-drama by Bess Wohl runs until Saturday.

For tickets, visit www.ottawalittletheatre.com.

PushPULL Dance Ottawa

PushPULL Dance Ottawa celebrates its 10th anniversary with a performance this weekend at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.

For more information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/x-pushpull-dance-ottawa.

Alaa Abu Diab

See Alaa Abu Diab perform at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe Sunday night.

The show is fully presented in Arabic.

For more information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/alaa-abu-diab-comedy.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.