OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca look at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Ottawa and eastern Ontario remain under a stay-at-home order, while Gatineau and the Outaouais are in a lockdown.

The Ontario government says during the stay-at-home order, you should only go out for necessities, including "outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community."

HIT THE LINKS

Golf season is underway across the region.

Under the stay-at-home order, golf courses and driving ranges are allowed to open in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Visit your local club's website for more details.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

Go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and in Gatineau Park.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Note: Gatineau Park's parkways are closed to traffic. Maintenance teams are cleaning up to prepare the parkways for summer use.

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION ON THE PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is closing the parkways this weekend to vehicles so people have more space for active transportation.

Here is a look at the road closures:

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (2.4 kilometres): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, located on the west side of the Rideau Canal, from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Booth Street to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

ANOTHER ONE | We’re bringing our pilot project back to the QED, SJAM and SGEC parkways again this coming weekend, making them available exclusively for active use! (����) #Ottawa #ottnews https://t.co/uUBRuP3YAm pic.twitter.com/ZvC8vXzDg5 — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) April 15, 2021

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega in Montebello, Que remains open.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH

The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy Fridays at the Fourth with G.R. Gritt.

Don't miss the free Facebook live concert from Theatre du Nouvel-Ontario in Sudbury.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28399

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SPRING BREAK ACTIVITIES

Ingenium is offering online Spring Break Activities for families.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum: Edible Adventures: https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture/events/spring-break

Canada Aviation and Space Museum: Canada in Space: https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation/events/spring-break

Canada Science and Technology Museum: Creative Reset: https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech/events/spring-break

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

When you can't go to the museum, let the Canadian Museum of History come to you.

Explore the Canadian Museum of History online at https://www.historymuseum.ca/museum-at-home/