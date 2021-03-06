OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say there is no concern for the safety of the general public after two people were assaulted at a home in Rideau Ferry.

Police were called to a home on Elsie Street in the Rideau Ferry area of Drummond-North Elmsley Township just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two men were assaulted in the home and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP says the Lanark County OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Smiths Falls Forensic Unit were also called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanark County OPP.