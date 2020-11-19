OTTAWA -- One person has been displaced from their home after a fire in Lowertown on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in a fourth-floor apartment at 110 Cobourg Street just after 6:10 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find residents evacuating through a smoke-filled hallway.

Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Paramedics treated two residents at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.