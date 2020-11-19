Advertisement
Two treated for smoke inhalation after Lowertown fire
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:07AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:56AM EST
Ottawa firefighters raced to the scene of an apartment fire on Cobourg Street Thursday morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)
OTTAWA -- One person has been displaced from their home after a fire in Lowertown on Thursday morning.
The fire broke out in a fourth-floor apartment at 110 Cobourg Street just after 6:10 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find residents evacuating through a smoke-filled hallway.
Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.
Paramedics treated two residents at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.