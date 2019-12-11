We are below seasonal temperatures for the first time in days on this mid-week Wednesday after enjoying a couple of balmy days above zero degrees Celcius. Today, a sunny start this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent of flurries in the afternoon, a high of -4C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 in the morning, then the wind chill will improve to -8 in the afternoon. If you have plans tonight, dress warmly as it will dip down to -13C but feel more like -20....brrrr!

Lots of sunshine on Thursday and Friday. it will be zero degrees Celcius on Friday and Saturday could prove to be messy with 3C and a mix of rain and snow in the forecast.

On this December 11 here are some statistics:

The average high is -2.2C

The average low is -10.1C

The highest temperature was 9.4C in 1971

The lowest temperature was -26.7C in 1958

The most snow on the ground was 50 cm in 1995