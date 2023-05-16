WestJet passengers brace for potential strike ahead of long weekend

WestJet passengers say they're preparing alternate plans in case of a pilot's strike ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Charlene Azzi is flying from Ottawa to Edmonton to surprise her sister on her birthday.

“I’m flying with WestJet because they were a direct flight and I didn’t want to have to go through Toronto,” said Azzi.

The problem for her now? Getting back home.

“I listened to the strike news almost every day. When they said they were going to strike, I started to worry a little bit,” said her husband, Joe Azzi.

The union representing more than 16,000 flight crew at WestJet and Swoop issued a strike warning calling for a new deal by Friday or they walk out. That would ground all aircraft.

“If we can't reach resolution by 3 a.m... That will be it. The planes will not fly anymore,” said WestJet Pilots MEC chair Capt. Bernard Lewall.

Among the key issues are job protection, pay and scheduling.

The company has responded with a lockout notice saying in a statement the decision was not one that was made lightly.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience and uncertainty this continues to cause for our guests," WestJet said.

Aviation expert John Gradek says there are protections for passengers.

“If you’re travelling Friday, Saturday, will your anxiety level go up? Yes. Will you start to look at alternative arrangements? Yes. But don’t panic,” he said.

Gradek says, as part of the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, WestJet must offer an alternative or refund within 48 hours of your original flight.

“You, as a passenger, booked on a WestJet flight Friday, Saturday or Sunday, you can expect a message from WestJet,” said Gradek.

The Calgary-based airline says they are preparing to operate on a reduced schedule providing options for those who want to make alternate arrangements.

Meanwhile, Flair Airlines says it is adding more flights between Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton starting Friday.

Azzi says she is already making her own contingency plans, should a strike occur on her travels.

“I’m staying there for two weeks. If they do go on strike, I can stay indefinitely at my sister’s,” she said.