Western Quebec teenager safe after run in with black bear

A teenager in western Quebec is safe after an unexpected encounter with a bear left him too scared to move.

MRC des Collines police say in a press release in French that officers received a call on Sunday at around 1 p.m. in the municipality of Vals-des-Monts, approximately 35 kilometres north of Ottawa.

A father was calling to report that his 15-year-old son had found himself face-to-face with a bear in a forest near their house and was refusing to move for fear of encountering the bear again.

The father was able to use his phone to locate the teen and was able to transmit it to police. The son also called 9-1-1 to confirm his location, police say.

Two police officers and two members of his family went to join the teen in the forest.

All returned to the home safe and sound.

"More fear than harm on this beautiful spring day," the press release said in French.

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant of bears and to be aware of the dangers.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says the forests in the region are home to many black bears.

While black bears typically steer clear of people, the NCC says it is important to avoid them.

If you encounter a bear, it is recommended to stay calm and to show the bear you are human.

Although each encounter is different, the NCC provides the following advice to keep in mind:

Speak to the bear in a calm and assertive voice. Try using a normal tone of voice (not pitchy or panicked) and repeating something like “whoa bear.”

Wave your arms in the air methodically and make yourself look as big and tall as possible.

Give the bear the opportunity to flee and make sure you are not between a female and her cubs.

Back away slowly without running and keep the bear in your sights without looking directly into its eyes.

If you have small children, pick them up.

Attacks on humans by black bears are extremely rare.