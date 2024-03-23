Westboro residents recall frantic scene after woman shot by Ottawa police officer

The neighbourhood of Westboro is in shock following a police-involved shooting Friday afternoon that sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital in critical condition.

According to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the woman fled on foot after being stopped in a vehicle by Ottawa Police in the area of Tweedsmuir and Avondale avenues.

Avondale Avenue resident Jelena Frolova told CTV News she was biking towards Churchill Avenue when she heard a commotion towards Tweedsmuir Avenue.

"There was a girl running and a police officer running with a gun after her and he was shouting, 'Stop, drop the gun, drop the gun,'" she said.

"She was running towards me."

Frolova says she biked further up the street and hid behind a parked car and from there, made her way down Churchill Avenue.

"As soon as I went around the corner, I heard shots - maybe it was three or four - and I started shaking.”

Officers pursued the woman on foot down Avondale Avenue, where they shot and struck her, according to the SIU.

Ottawa police at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood on Friday, Mar. 22, 2024. (Andrew Adlington/CTV News Ottawa) She was then transported to hospital in critical condition. Her condition as of Saturday is unknown.

The area was closed to traffic until early Saturday morning, giving residents time to assess the damage.

SIU investigating after police officer in Ottawa discharges firearm at 25-year-old woman. Woman was struck and taken to hospital for treatment.https://t.co/chqZbm0uMe — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) March 22, 2024

One home was struck by a stray bullet that shattered the front door window.

"Thankfully, no one was upstairs – it appeared to have ricocheted off somewhere else." said homeowner Kristen Simkus.

"Definitely a little scary, but the important thing is that this was just a freak event for our street."

Residents say while they are shaken by the events that took place Friday, they do not feel unsafe.

"We have a street Facebook group and right away, everyone was checking in with each other and making sure everyone's safe," said Simkus.

"I don't think there was ever a point at point that I felt unsafe because there was such a heavy police presence on the street," said Lara Mills.

"It's a very quiet, really nice neighbourhood," said Jelena Frolova. “We know all the neighbours - it's like family.”

The SIU continues to investigate the incident. The unit did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.