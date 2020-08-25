PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Health officials have confirmed mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus have been found in Renfrew County.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said the mosquitos were located in the Town of Renfrew at Bonnechere Street South and Opeongo Road.

The Health Unit noted it's only the third time mosquitos have tested positive for the virus since it started its weekly monitoring program in 2015.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County, said in a statement Tuesday residents should remain vigilant.

"This recent finding...is a reminder that even though the risk continues to be low, individuals should take precautions to prevent bites and reduce breeding sites," he said.

There have been no confirmed human cases reported so far in 2020, according to the health unit. The virus is mostly found in birds and is carried by mosquitos, who feed on the infected birds.

The majority of humans, four out of five, will not experience symptoms of the virus, but others could see fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and occasionally, vomiting and nausea. Others who experience more serious symptoms could experience a stiff neck, confusion, tremors, numbness or sudden sensitivity to light.

The Health Unit said the risk is low but those who believe they're experiencing symptoms but residents are asked to take extra precautions, including covering themselves when going outdoors and wearing federally registered insect repellant that contains deet.

It also suggest cleaning up any standing water, which can be used as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.