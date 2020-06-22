OTTAWA -- Wesley Clover Parks is inviting you to enjoy the "ultimate Drive-In Experience" this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DNA Live, in partnership with Wesley Clover Parks, has announced plans for a multi-functional drive-in amphitheatre to provide movies, entertainment and activities at the site on Corkstown Road this summer.

The drive-in movies will include a wide array of family friendly films, classics of all genres and Hollywood blockbusters.

The first drive-in movie event is set for Wednesday, June 24. The cost of admission will be $30 per car for movie nights, and all concessions sales will be pre-ordered and delivered to your car.

Wesley Clover Parks says it will be mandatory for all workers and staffers to use a face mask on site, while it is "strongly recommended" patrons use a mask when outside their vehicles. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available for patrons, and all toilets will be sanitized throughout the show.

"We are thrilled to invite our community back to The Parks for them to participate in this Drive-In Experience and are eager to help our neighbours enjoy creating new memories as we navigate these challenging times," said Karen Sparks, Executive Director of Wesley Clover Parks.

"Since the day we closed our doors in March we have been looking for ways to welcome guests back to The Parks in a safe and responsible manner, and working with DNA Live to bring a diverse set of entertainment offerings to the National Capital Region has been a great fit for that goal."

Wesley Clover Parks says it will also offer several unique events with local partners this summer, including weekly yoga sessions with Pure Yoga, weekly spin and hiit sessions with Barres and Wheels and a weekly drive-in comedy experience with YUK YUKS.

Dates for these activities will be announced in the coming weeks, in line with the Ontario Government's COVID-19 regulations and Ottawa Public Health requirements.

Details on the drive-in movies and events this summer at Wesley Clover Parks are available at www.thedriveinottawa.ca