OTTAWA -- It's a midwinter weekend in Ottawa.

The weather is great for staying in, making some hot meals and getting cozy, if that's your thing. Saturday could be cloudy at times but Sunday has plenty of sun.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly cloudy Saturday, with a high of minus 11°C and a wind chill of minus 22. There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries Saturday morning.

The sky clears Saturday night, as the temperature drops to a low of minus 18°C.

Sunday's forecast is clear and sunny with a high of minus 10°C and a wind chill around minus 25 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 7°C.