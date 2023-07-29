Week two without LRT service and a new swimming hole on the Ottawa River: Top 5 stories this week
Ottawa's light-rail transit system remains out of service, the Liberals win a byelection in Kanata-Carleton and a new swimming spot opens along the Ottawa River.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
O-Train return-to-service delayed at least 10 days
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service until at least the second week of August, as Rideau Transit Group completes more work on the tracks before service can resume.
The O-Train was shut down on July 17 after an axle-bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 inspection. OC Transpo announced on July 24 that O-Train service would resume on July 31, with eight single-car trains running every 7 to 8 minutes.
On Friday afternoon, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar announced more work needs to be done on the line before the Safety Note is finalized and service resumes.
"RTG and Alstom have conducted numerous instrumented bogie tests, which have resulted in the need for additional track infrastructure work to ensure that the train wheels do not make contact with the restraining rail," Amilcar said.
The Safety Note being finalized is one of three criteria that needed to be completed before O-Train service resumes. OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group received a report from the French manufacturer for the axle on Friday that looked into the issue with the one wheel-bearing.
More information on the work and timelines for the safe resumption of service will be provided on Monday.
OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group announced Wednesday that all leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on O-Train vehicles every 60,000 km as part of a new inspection and replacement regime. A permanent fix will see Rideau Transit Group and Alstom redesign the wheel hub assemblies on all trains.
The O-Train running along the Confederation Line in Ottawa. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the byelection in Kanata-Carleton this week, handing a defeat to Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Government Party.
McCrimmon won the riding in Thursday's byelection with 34.35 per cent of the vote, defeating Progressive Conservative candidate Sean Webster by 651 votes.
NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad finished third.
The byelection was called following the resignation of Progressive Conservative MPP and cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton in March. Her departure left the Ottawa region without any cabinet representation in Ford's government.
At the federal level, Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds was promoted to cabinet in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new cabinet.
The rookie MP was appointed minister of families, children and social development.
Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier was dropped from cabinet in the cabinet shuffle. Fortier had served as President of the Treasury Board.
LIberal Karen McCrimmon speaks to supporters after winning the byelection in Kanata-Carleton. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
Photo radar and red light cameras catch dozens of Ottawa police officers so far this year
Ottawa's photo radar and red light cameras have caught dozens of Ottawa police officers so far this year, leading to a rise in driving-related complaints at the Ottawa Police Service.
A report shows there have been 39 complaints about red light camera infractions and 53 internal complaints about automated speed enforcement camera tickets issued to officers in the first six months of the year.
In all of 2022, there were 79 red light camera infractions and 189 complaints related to photo radar camera tickets involving police officers.
"The key driver of the increase in Driving Related Internal Complaints is attributed to the number of automated speed enforcement and red-light camera infractions, which continue to rise with the implementation of more cameras throughout the city," staff say.
Officers are responsible for paying the fine if the ticket is warranted.
Signs warning drivers that photo radar cameras are ahead. (Dave Charbonneau / CTV News Ottawa)
You can now swim at this new spot on the Ottawa River
Residents and tourists have a new spot to swim in Ottawa this summer, at a historic swimming hole.
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area in the Ottawa River.
As part of the River House revitalization project, the NCC replaced the pedestrian bridge leading to the building and completed work to preserve the heritage character of the pavilion and allow four-season use of the upper two levels.
Lifeguards will be on duty at the swimming area daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The NCC says the entire project cost around $20 million.
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a free public swimming area. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets is opening a new store in Kanata, its second store in Ottawa.
The Asian grocery chain announced it will open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall. The media release said the new store will open in the winter of 2024, but provided no specific date for opening.
T&T CEO Tina Lee says its Ottawa store on Hunt Club Road already receives many online orders from the Kanata area, so it was an "easy decision" to open a store in Ottawa's west end.
"If you've ever visited the T&T on Hunt Club on a Saturday morning, you'll know it's packed to the brim. We're delighted that more and more people are choosing our stores as a destination for fresh and exciting food experiences," Lee said in a statement.
"Also, we can tell from our online delivery service data that many online orders are coming from the Kanata area. So we're doing this for our amazing, loyal customers in Kanata – bringing the full store experience even closer to home."
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end. (T&T Supermarkets/release)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?
Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Scientists discover a way to induce virgin births in female fruit flies
Scientists have discovered a way to induce virgin births in an animal that usually reproduces sexually — and the ability can be passed down generations, according to a new study.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Toronto
-
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
Montreal
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
New light-rail train line opens in Montreal with free weekend service
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
Three men shot leaving bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Three men suffered gunshot wounds after an altercation between two groups outside bars in Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
-
What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?
Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.
London
-
Two people charged in connection to 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man from Toronto earlier this month.
-
Owner arrested after leaving dog inside hot vehicle: Lambton County OPP
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
Winnipeg
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
-
Liquor Mart strike extending into Saturday
Strike action for Manitoba Liquor Mart workers will continue this weekend.
Kitchener
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms cause flooding in Waterloo-Wellington
A special weather statement is in effect for Waterloo region and southern Wellington County with heavy rainfall causing flooding.
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
Calgary
-
Folkies shrug off rain to celebrate musical legends in Prince's Island Park
The Calgary Folk Festival's first couple nights were a bit damp and cool, but there was a warm welcome for headliner Emmylou Harris Thursday night.
-
Funnel cloud north of Calgary turns out to be false alarm
What appeared to be a tornado just north of Calgary Friday actually wasn't.
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that took place early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Funnel cloud north of Calgary turns out to be false alarm
What appeared to be a tornado just north of Calgary Friday actually wasn't.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Langley nurse's registration cancelled over 'emotionally intimate relationship' with client
A Langley nurse who "engaged in and maintained an emotionally intimate relationship with a vulnerable client" has had her registration cancelled by her professional college.
-
Police seek 'heavier-set' suspect seen starting fire at construction site in Kamloops, B.C.
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying a person seen lighting a fire at a construction site early Friday morning.
Regina
-
Regina police clear city hall encampment, 11 arrests made
Residents of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
'Shoppertainment' trend hits Regina mall with opening of new play structure, arcade
Victoria Square Mall is getting ready to open a new indoor playground and a massive arcade.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.