Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton

Residents in Kanata-Carleton voted to send Liberal Karen McCrimmon to Queen's Park, as the Progressive Conservatives lost the seat in Ottawa's west end.

McCrimmon won the riding in Thursday's byelection with 34.35 per cent of the vote, defeating Progressive Conservative candidate Sean Webster by 651 votes.

NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad finished third.

"I’m thrilled to be serving the residents of Kanata-Carleton once again," McCrimmon said in a statement.

"This election is a message to Doug Ford that Ontarians aren’t happy with his policies. Kanata-Carleton wants a strong advocate at Queen’s Park and a representative that will fight for what matters to them.”

The byelection was called following the resignation of Progressive Conservative MPP and cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton in March. Her departure left the Ottawa region without any cabinet representation in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government.

Webster released a statement congratulating McCrimmon on her victory.

"I wish to thank my supporters and volunteers, who have stood with me throughout this campaign. Together, we knocked on thousands of doors and met so many amazing people. This has been the experience of a lifetime," Webster said Thursday night.

"Thank you to Premier Doug Ford for the opportunity to run in this election as the Ontario PC Candidate. The Ontario PC Government will continue to Get It Done for Ottawa, and I know that our province’s best days are ahead."

McCrimmon previously represented Kanata-Carleton in the House of Commons as MP from 2015 to 2021.

She is a 31-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, who resigned as a lieutenant colonel. She was the first woman to command a Canadian Forces air force squadron.

McCrimmon is the fourth Liberal MPP representing the Ottawa area. She joins Ottawa South MPP John Fraser, Orleans MPP Stephen Blais and Ottawa-Vanier MPP Lucille Collard.

As of 10:15 p.m., voter turnout was 35.14 per cent.

Elections Ontario said 6,664 people voted in advance polls last week, or about 7 per cent of registered voters.

The Liberals also won the byelection in the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood. Andrea Hazell held on to the Liberal seat which former cabinet minister Mitzie Hunter held for 10 years until she resigned in May.

Unofficial election results in Kanata-Carleton

Liberal Karen McCrimmon 11,066 votes (34.35 per cent)

Progressive Conservatives Sean Webster 10,415 votes (32.33 per cent)

NDP Melissa Coenraad 9,560 votes (29.68 per cent)

New Blue Party Jennifer Boudreau 638 votes (1.98 per cent)

Green Party Steven Warren 442 votes (1.37 per cent)

Independent Josh Rachlis 90 votes (0.28 per cent)

With files from The Canadian Press