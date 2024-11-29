Date for Trillium Line launch anticipated Dec. 6; east extension pushed to end of 2025

The next big test for the O-Train Trillium Line extension is taking place Saturday.

The southern extension of the LRT, which includes Line 2 from Bayview to Limebank stations and Line 4 from South Keys to Airport station, is more than two years behind schedule, but is expected to open for passengers soon. Earlier this week, the consortium building the line, TransitNext, received official notice of substantial completion, one of the major milestones required to open the line.

At the LRT subcommittee meeting Friday, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said the next step is to hold a "dress rehearsal" on Saturday. Five hundred people, mostly OC Transpo staff members and their families, will be riding on Lines 2 and 4 to simulate passenger service.

"This will allow us to monitor the system while it’s being used by a large group of people who have not been on Lines 2 and 4 before," she said. "Our team will carefully review the results and lessons learned and enhance our operations where possible."

Amilcar did not say when the public will be riding the train, but repeated that OC Transpo will provide a technical briefing on Dec. 6 for members of Council and media to provide additional details on the progress towards the opening of Lines 2 and 4, including an opening date.

There have been several targets for opening, most recently mid-November. Amilcar would not say definitively whether Ottawa residents would be riding Lines 2 and 4 before Christmas, saying only to wait for the technical briefing next week.

"You will have the answer next Friday," she said.

A presentation said there is still some work to be done, including:

Additional drills and scenarios in preparation for regular service

Winter condition preparations, including exercises and drills and monitoring of system performance

Roll out of customer information

Continued training and development activities for Diesel Rail Operators

TransitNext must submit its final safety case and final report from the Independent Safety Assessor. The City’s independent safety auditor must also provide a statement indicating no objections to the commencement of passenger service.

After revenue service begins, there is still some landscaping and minor deficiency work to do.

Carleton University students have been waiting years for the train line that previously served campus to reopen. Those who spoke to CTV News Ottawa on Friday they're looking forward to Line 2 finally being available.

"I've came here on September and I've been seeing the train going back and forth, but yeah, I've been waiting. We had reports of supposed to come November now, and it was nearing December, and still nothing happened," said Hussein Kassab.

Ottawa resident Ezra Dark said the new line would be very convenient once it opens.

"Usually, it takes me about 40 minutes, sometimes a bit longer depending on traffic, to take the bus. I live relatively close, so it's kind of shocking that it takes that long," said Dark. "About, like, five minutes if I could take the LRT. So, it's a big difference."

East extension might not open until late 2025

The eastern extension of Line 1, which extends LRT service from Blair Station to Trim Road, might not open until closer to the end of 2025, the subcommittee heard.

Earlier this year, Amilcar estimated the eastern extension would not be ready until at least the summer of 2025.

In response to a question from Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney on Friday, Amilcar projected it could be into the fall before transit users in Orléans are able to board.

"For now, let's say Q3, Q4, and when we will come back at the beginning of next year, we will have a better view of things," Amilcar said. "We will not provide a firm date because we don't know and we don't want to rush anything."

So far this year, guideway, trackwork, and overheard power system work has been completed, there has been train testing from Blair to Trim stations, the Trim bus loop is complete and operational, and roadwork in the area of Montreal Road and the 174 has been completed.

The Trim Park & Ride is expected to be finished by the end of June 2025, but remaining realignment and paving of Highway 174, including ramps and removal of bus lanes, is not anticipated to be done until some time between July and December 2025.

The western extension from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie and Algonquin College is proceeding. Crews completed the cut and cover tunnel structure this year. Work on the tracks and the overhead power system is expected to be completed next year. The western line is slated to start accepting passengers in 2027.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy