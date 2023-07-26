Sudds representing Ottawa in federal cabinet, Fortier loses portfolio

Jenna Sudds will be Ottawa's only representative in the federal Liberal cabinet.

The rookie MP for Kanata-Carleton was appointed the new minister of families, children and social development by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday morning. Sudds replaced Karina Gould as the minister.

"I look forward to the challenge," Sudds told reporters outside Rideau Hall.

"The file I've been asked to serve on is a critical piece and there's a lot of work to be done as we work with the Provinces and Territories on rolling out early learning and child care."

The former Ottawa councillor was elected MP in the September 2021 election.

Sudds moved to Ottawa in 2001, and completed her Master's degree in economics at Carleton University. She worked as an economist with the federal government for 12 years, before becoming the founding president and executive director of the Kanata North Business Association, according to her bio. Sudds also served as executive director of the CIO Strategy Council.

Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier was dropped from cabinet in the cabinet shuffle. Fortier had served as President of the Treasury Board.

Anita Anand is the new Treasury Board President.

Pascale St-Onge is the new minister of Canadian Heritage.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds takes the oath during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Fortier will seek re-election

Fortier says she will seek re-election in Ottawa-Vanier in the next election, after being dropped from the federal cabinet.

Fortier served as President of the Treasury Board for nearly two years after the 2021 election. She was not named to cabinet in Wednesday's shuffle.

"It has been an honour to serve in the cabinet of Justin Trudeau as President of the Treasury Board and as Associate Minister of Finance and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity," Fortier said in a statement.

"Thank you Prime Minister for the privilege and to my team for all your support."

Fortier added she will run in the next election.

"I look forward to continue to work hard and to represent the residents of Ottawa Vanier. I also confirm that I will be running in the next election."

Treasury Board

Anita Anand becomes the new president of the Treasury Board at a time the federal government looks to tighten spending in the federal public service and reduce its office footprint.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The 2023-24 budget proposed an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies. The three per cent spending cut will be phased in by 2026-27, the government said, adding the plan will save $7 billion over four years.

The government did say the spending cuts would not include layoffs or staff reductions in the public service.

In May, the government also signalled it is planning to offload up to half of its office buildings across Canada, citing the rise in remote and hybrid work. Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement (PSPC) Paul Thompson told a parliamentary committee there is an opportunity for a "fairly significant reduction" in the coming years in office space.