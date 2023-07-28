O-Train return-to-service delayed at least 10 days
OC Transpo is delaying the return of O-Train service for at least 10 days to allow Rideau Transit Group to complete "additional track infrastructure work" to ensure the train's wheels do not contact the restraining rails located along the tracks.
Ottawa's light-rail transit system was scheduled to return to service on Monday with eight single-car trains, two weeks after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection. OC Transpo said at the time the return-to-service hinged on three milestones, including a new Safety Note from Rideau Transit Group and Alstom.
In a memo to council Friday afternoon, Transit Services general manager said more work needs to be conducted on the line before the Safety Note is finalized and service resumes.
"RTG and Alstom have conducted numerous instrumented bogie tests, which have resulted in the need for additional track infrastructure work to ensure that the train wheels do not make contact with the restraining rail," Amilcar said.
Amilcar says Rideau Transit Group and Alstom advised OC Transpo that the Safety Note requires a new condition, requiring the additional work on the track infrastructure.
"The Safety Note firmly requires there can be no contact between the train wheel and the restraining wheel," Amilcar said.
On Tuesday, Alstom and Rideau Transit Group ran an instrumented bogie test train fitted with an "out of tolerance" axle hub at regular speeds to determine the vibration signature. Officials said on Tuesday that would help with further analysis of the issues affecting the wheel hub.
"These tests confirmed the need for additional track infrastructure work to ensure that the wheel and restraining wheel do not make contact," Amilcar told the media Friday afternoon.
"As this condition is not met, we cannot resume service on Monday.
OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will work on a new risk assessment through the weekend for the work that needs to be completed this weekend to ensure the track infrastructure confirms to a new Safety Note.
"Once the risk assessment is complete, it will take approximately 10 days to complete the track infrastructure work," Amilcar said.
More information on the work and timelines for the safe resumption of service will be provided on Monday.
Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo says the position of the restraining rail will have to be mortified in 16 locations along the 12.5 km track to ensure there is no contact with the train wheels. Amilcar says restraining rails will need to be repositioned "one to two millimetres", and tests will be conducted to ensure there is no contact before LRT service resumes.
The restraining rail is a component designed to ensure the LRT vehicle does not derail in the event of excessive lateral force, excessive speed, or any kind of anomaly in the working of the vehicle, Rideau Transit Group said.
Earlier this week, Amilcar said that three milestones must be met to "safely resume service" on the O-Train line following the shutdown on July 17 due to a wheel-bearing issue.
- Inspection of all LRT vehicles. "This was completed on July 24," Amilcar said.
- French manufacturer Texelis report on the manufacturer's disassembly and analysis of the out of tolerance hub. Amilcar says the report was received on Friday and RTG is currently conducting a review.
- Final safety note from RTG, outlining the parameters of the new containment plan for the safe operations of Line 1.
"The decision to not return service is related to the Safety Note, not (Texelis) report," Amilcar said.
The O-Train was abruptly shut down on Monday, July 17 after an axle-bearing issue was detected on one train during a routine inspection. R1 replacement bus service has been running between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.
When O-Train service does resume, there will be eight single-car trains operating along the line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, with trains arriving at stations every seven to eight minutes.
Amilcar says single-car trains will be running for the foreseeable future to limit kilometres and inspections under the new maintenance regime.
OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group announced Wednesday that all leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on O-Train vehicles every 60,000 km as part of a new inspection and replacement regime. A permanent fix will see Rideau Transit Group and Alstom redesign the wheel hub assemblies on all trains.
OC Transpo says RTG will continue to change the wheel hub assemblies on all LRT vehicles during the shutdown.
"This is a frustrating setback for OC Transpo passengers, and I want to say I share in that frustration," Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
"This is, to say the least, a significant disappointment. But once again it is important to underscore that our first priority must be the safety of our passengers."
Other preparations for the return-to-service that must be completed includes:
- Reviewing all stations to ensure they are clean and ready to open
- Verifying the stations and tracks are ready for operation
- Ensuring all the customer signage and announcement systems are working
- Reviewing and preparing new wayfinding signage and communications materials to assist customers in navigating the stations and R1 stop locations
- Preparing red-vested outreach, Transit Supervisors and Rail Operations staff to be at key stations along Line 1 to support customers
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Storm knocks out power, topples trees across Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotians deliver help to one another with cash and labour for flood cleanup
Residents of Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville are still cleaning up from the deadly and destructive flash flooding that impacted parts of Nova Scotia one week ago.
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
A worm has been revived after 46,000 years in the Siberian permafrost
Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago — at a time when woolly mammoths, sabre-toothed tigers and giant elks still roamed the Earth.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.
Newfoundland police officer found guilty of sex assault is once again out on bail
A Newfoundland police officer is once again out on bail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her living room while he was on duty.
Subway tuna lawsuit is being dismissed
A high-profile lawsuit by a California woman who claimed that Subway's tuna products contain ingredients other than tuna is being dismissed.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Toronto
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
-
Stabbing of teen at Toronto bus station sparks calls to revert recent changes to TTC security policies
The union representing the Toronto Transit Commission’s special constables is calling for the reversal of some recent staffing changes that they say may have hindered the response to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at an east-end station last weekend.
-
'I failed': Toronto singer writes emotional post about brother's recent murder downtown
Mustafa Ahmed, an internationally recognized Toronto poet and musician, poured his grief into words after his older brother was shot dead downtown earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new light-rail train network inaugurated
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
-
Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
London
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted by London, Ont. police in shooting investigation
London police have laid charges in connection to a downtown shooting from last fall.
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Affordable housing project breaking ground in Exeter
An empty field behind a current Huron County owned social housing apartment complex will soon be home to even more affordable housing in Exeter, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
-
Winnipeg and Manitoba sees largest jumps in crime according to StatsCan data
Statistics Canada released its latest crime severity index with Manitoba and Winnipeg both seeing significant spikes in overall crime.
-
12-year-old girl shot while camping at remote cabin in Manitoba: RCMP
A 12-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was shot while camping with family members at a remote cabin in Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
OPP stop G2 driver travelling 186km/h on Highway 8
Cambridge OPP say a G2 driver was stopped after officers recorded him travelling 186km/h on Highway 8.
-
Calgary
-
Province to continue financial support for Calgary Stampede despite sex abuse settlement
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will continue to provide financial support for the Calgary Stampede despite calls from a federal MP to pull funding from Ottawa in the wake of a sex-abuse settlement.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Witnesses, video sought as Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates shooting by police in southeast Calgary
Alberta's police watchdog is collecting witnesses as it investigates an incident in southeast Calgary that ended with an officer shooting a suspect.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services
Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business
Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
Vancouver
-
$20K fine for real estate agent caught drinking client's milk from carton in Kamloops, B.C.
A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.
-
Video shows cigarette sending North Vancouver home's hedges up in flames
Firefighters have shared shocking video captured in the backyard of a North Vancouver, B.C., home to highlight the potential fire hazards posed by cigarettes, particularly during the hot summer months.
-
Hundreds allowed to return home as evacuation order eases near Kamloops, B.C.
An evacuation order covering hundreds of properties south of Kamloops, B.C., has been scaled back to an alert as crews make good progress containing a wildfire about 10 kilometres south of the city.
Regina
-
Regina police move to clear city hall encampment
Any remaining resident of the encampment at Regina’s city hall will be forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
-
Sask. online housing rental scams an increasing threat, organizations say
Consumers and rental housing providers are being warned that the threat of online rental scams is increasing in Saskatchewan.