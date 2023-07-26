You can now swim at this new spot on the Ottawa River

Residents and tourists have a new spot to swim in Ottawa this summer.

The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area in the Ottawa River.

As part of the River House revitalization project, the NCC replaced the pedestrian bridge leading to the building and completed work to preserve the heritage character of the pavilion and allow four-season use of the upper two levels.

The NCC says the entire project cost around $20 million.

Other work included:

Converting an existing parking lot into universal accessible parking

Raising the pedestrian bridge to the original hall level

Installing an elevator inside the building to allow access to the three main levels of the building

New sanitary services out of the flood plain

Electrical services upgrade

A new sprinkler system as part of the fire protection upgrades

Landscape design and improved shoreline resiliency for the site

The River House now includes a swimming area, a bistro service and bike parking.

"We do want to be a world-class capital city and this is something that you want to see in a world-class capital city," said the NCC's vice-president of real estate and development Bill Leonard.

Swimming

A new dock has been installed to provide access to a free public swimming area.

Reservations are not required, according to the NCC.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily until Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The water is tested regularly for bacteriological water quality," the NCC said.

Swimmers said Wednesday they were impressed with the upgrade.

"The water temperature is brilliant, it’s free, the air temperature is fantastic, so the whole thing is just amazing," said Gordon Fernie.

"And it’s a great place to have for the girls, bring them down, have a swim in fresh water - what could be better?" added Jen Fernie.

Food and beverage services

A bistro service with an outdoor patio is available for visitors.

Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 31. Hours of operation will adjust to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 to April 30.

The 100-year-old historic NCC River House is previously known as the National Capital River Pavilion and Ottawa River Boathouse. It has been the site of canoeing, boating and recreational activities.

In 2010, the boathouse was designated as a Recognized Federal Heritage Building.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling.