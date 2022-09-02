Weak tornado that swept through Ottawa area classified as EF0
A weak tornado that swept through the Ottawa region on Wednesday was an EF0 with winds reaching a maximum speed of 125 km/h, researchers said Friday.
Witnesses near Ashton, Prospect and Richmond captured video and photos of a funnel cloud as a storm tracked through the area.
“Weak tree and shingle damage to houses was reported near Stapledon, along with reports of tossed lawn furniture,” researchers from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes project said in an update.
The tornado travelled for about 10.3 kilometres and reached a maximum path width of about 230 metres, they said. No one was injured.
Environment Canada has also confirmed the tornado, but says damage is still being assessed.
The weather agency said there were also reports of several funnel clouds as thunderstorms passed south of the city in the Richmond and Kemptville areas, and some damage to trees and property has been reported in Richmond
Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms affected parts of central and southeastern Ontario that day, with multiple reports of pea- to ping pong ball-sized hail in the Kingston and Prince Edward County areas.
With files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Mar-a-Lago search inventory shows documents marked as classified mixed with clothes, gifts, press clippings
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday released a detailed inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search that the Justice Department previously filed under seal in court.
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going over 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
B.C. filmmaker killed during altercation with neighbour, RCMP say
Local filmmaker Manbir 'Mani' Amar has been identified as the man killed during an alleged altercation between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week.
B.C. man speaks out about former Grade 6 teacher facing sexual assault allegations
In 1977, Dennis Cooper was a Grade 6 student in teacher Brian Moore's class at North Vancouver's Upper Lynn Elementary School. Cooper is now the lead plaintiff in a proposed class action lawsuit against Moore, which alleges the former teacher groomed and sexually assaulted male students on outings and field trips.
Should Canada forgive student loans?
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces are expected to submit carbon-pricing plans to Ottawa Friday
Friday is the deadline for the four Atlantic provinces to submit their plans to the federal government on how they will price carbon pollution.
-
Police looking for dashcam video related to homicide in East Preston, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP is looking for dashcam video related to an ongoing homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S.
-
Two in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following crash on N.S. highway
Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going over 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario senior loses LTC bed due to 'medical absence' rule passed during pandemic
A Richmond Hill senior recovering from a stroke and who lives with dementia has lost her long-term care bed and has been forced back onto the waiting list to re-apply for a room in the system during a hospital stay.
-
Ontario's science table members would have advised against scrapping COVID isolation
Members of Ontario's outgoing science table say they would have advised against the province's decision to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements if they were consulted on the move.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Lock the doors': Quebecers get emergency alert warning of 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Gaspesie
Quebecers got an emergency alert on their phones Friday afternoon warning of an armed and dangerous suspect in the Gaspesie region.
-
Lawyer challenging Bill 96 asks Quebec to suspend language law over 'uncertainty, confusion' it's creating
Quebec's controversial new language law should be temporarily suspended because it's causing so much 'uncertainty, confusion and tension' among the population, says a lawyer who is challenging the law in court.
-
Quebec election: CAQ admits that family doctor for all Quebecers 'not possible'
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is admitting that all Quebecers are not going to have access to a family doctor. Party leader Francois Legault had promised everyone a family doctor during the 2018 election campaign but failed to follow through after he was elected premier.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Hail, thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said Friday.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
London
-
Sentencing hearing for body in freezer case
The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing and stuffing a body in a freezer got underway Friday in St. Thomas. In June, Chad Reu-Waters, 48, was found not guilty of first degree murder but guilty of the lesser charge of second degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of Ashley Pereira.
-
Are your child's non-COVID vaccines up to date before school starts?
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is working to make sure local students are up to date with vaccinations and have handed in the records to prove it.
-
What’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day Monday in London, Ont.
With the Labour Day long weekend about to kick off, Londoners will be looking for stuff to do for the last hurrah of the summer season. Here’s a list of what is opened and what is closed in London this Labour Day Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Eligibility announced in Manitoba for new Omicron COVID-19 booster
Following the approval of the Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster by Health Canada, Manitoba has announced the first group of residents who will be eligible to receive the shot.
-
Man charged for posting intimate images without woman's consent: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 43-year-old man after nude images of a woman were posted online without her consent.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
Kitchener
-
Fallout from WRDSB cyber hack continues as students prepare to head back to school
With four days to go until the start of the school year, most students at Waterloo Region District School Board don’t know who their teachers will be and some won’t be able to catch the bus on the first day of school.
-
Conestoga College the buyer of former Sonny's Restaurant property
Conestoga College confirmed on Friday it was the purchaser of the property of the former Sonny’s Restaurant.
-
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
Calgary
-
Calgary officers cleared in shooting of man wielding axe, sledgehammer: ASIRT
Two Calgary police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a man armed with an axe and sledgehammer outside a Mayland Heights home almost five years ago.
-
'Significant concerns': Province scraps plans for Drop-In Centre consumption site
Alberta's associate minister of mental health and addiction confirms proposed plans for a supervised consumption site in Calgary's East Village have been halted.
-
The CEBL needs to name Calgary's franchise, and wants some suggestions
Calgary's new pro basketball team needs a name and is reaching out to the city for suggestions.
Saskatoon
-
Bail hearing to be held for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her and her son’s death will appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.
-
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Downtown event centre and entertainment district a 'legacy project' for Saskatoon
The idea of an arena in Saskatoon's downtown area has a lot of people in the city excited.
Edmonton
-
Two group homes evacuated Thursday evening because of fire
More than a dozen Edmontonians with disabilities were evacuated from their homes because of a fire Thursday evening.
-
No charges to be laid against Alta. Mountie who put others at 'unnecessary risk' during pursuit that preceded fatal crash: ASIRT
Alberta’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into a 2018 crash that saw a bystander killed after a police pursuit.
-
Oilers add depth defenceman Ryan Murray on 1-year contract
The man drafted second overall behind Nail Yakupov in 2012 became the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Former Whitecaps women's coach to apologize in court for sex offences, lawyer says
A former coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian national youth soccer teams is expected to make a public apology today in court for sex crimes.
-
New York Times podcast examines Vancouver overdose crisis, safe supply approach
The use of harm-reduction strategies to mitigate the deadly overdose crisis in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside is the focus of the latest episode of "The Daily," a New York Times podcast with millions of listeners around the world.
-
Suspect sought after 2 indecent acts at Cultus Lake within 24 hours: RCMP
Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating two alleged indecent acts that occurred within a 24-hour time span at Cultus Lake earlier this week.
Regina
-
Defence presents closing arguments at sexual assault trial for former Regina gymnastics coach
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina gymnastics coach heard closing arguments from the defence on Friday morning.
-
Here's how the number of cannabis retailers compares to liquor stores in Saskatchewan
Almost four years into legalization, the number of cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan’s hub cities is almost on par with the number of liquor stores.
-
See a movie in Regina for $3 on Saturday
Film lovers will be able to see a movie on the big screen for just $3 in Regina on Saturday for the first-ever National Cinema Day.