Weak tornado that swept through Ottawa area classified as EF0

A weak tornado that swept through the Ottawa region on Wednesday was an EF0 with winds reaching a maximum speed of 125 km/h, researchers said Friday.

Witnesses near Ashton, Prospect and Richmond captured video and photos of a funnel cloud as a storm tracked through the area.

“Weak tree and shingle damage to houses was reported near Stapledon, along with reports of tossed lawn furniture,” researchers from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes project said in an update.

The tornado travelled for about 10.3 kilometres and reached a maximum path width of about 230 metres, they said. No one was injured.

Environment Canada has also confirmed the tornado, but says damage is still being assessed.

The weather agency said there were also reports of several funnel clouds as thunderstorms passed south of the city in the Richmond and Kemptville areas, and some damage to trees and property has been reported in Richmond

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms affected parts of central and southeastern Ontario that day, with multiple reports of pea- to ping pong ball-sized hail in the Kingston and Prince Edward County areas.

With files from The Canadian Press