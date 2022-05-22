'We've got a lot of damage': Ottawa residents begin cleaning up after storm damages homes, church

Residents and city staff will be assessing the damage and beginning to clean up after Saturday's severe storm left a trial of destruction across Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa says there have been multiple reports of damaged property and fallen trees, "particularly in the Navan, Stittsville, Merivale and Hunt Club area."

Trees litter roads and sidewalks across the city, and several houses have been damaged.

"We did have a big, big Manitoba maple in the backyard, and it fell back on to the house and we've got a lot of damage," TSN 1200's Steve Lloyd said about the damage to his home in the Merivale/Meadowlands area.

Lloyd told Newstalk 580 CFRA that the 50-foot tall tree was lifted up by its roots during the storm and "tipped it right over", leaving a giant hole in the roof and damage to his daughter's bedroom.

"It's extensive damage on that side of the house. It didn't miss the house at all, it came right down right on the house."

No one was hurt.

Further south from Lloyd's house in the Country Place neighbourhood, Manon Hendry says a giant tree damaged to her home.

"We had a huge tree go through our house. It destroyed my two girls' bedrooms, now the first floor is probably getting water damage," Hendry said.

"Our backyard is a mess."

Hendry says her family was staying with family and they will return to the house today to assess the damage.

Manon Hendry says a fallen tree damaged her home in Ottawa's south end. (Manon Hendry/Facebook)

Hydro Ottawa says 200 hydro poles have been damaged by the storm.

In Ottawa's east end, Coun. Catherine Kitts shared photos on Twitter of damage to properties, including a giant tree on top of a house.

"Lots of stories of neighbours helping neighbourhoods," Kitts said.

Photos shared with me depicting serious damage in Ottawa east. De nombreuses fermes/bétail/propriétés agricoles sont touchées. Lots of stories of neighbours helping neighbours. Le nettoyage et la restauration du courant prendront du temps. Thinking of everyone.

Coun. Keith Egli, whose ward was severely damaged by a tornado in September 2019, admitted the damage in his community "is not looking good."

Hendry praised her neighbours for coming together during this horrific event.

"Everybody has been giving a hand to everybody."

Common sight in the ward tonight . I would ask folks to be patient . Crews are out and clearing as quickly as they can. 311 will have long waits but does have a callback function. We have been through this before and we will get through this as well.

PINECREST CEMETERY

Pinecrest Cemetery in the area of Greenbank Road and Baseline Road was severely damaged by the storm.

Photos shared by Elena Davies showed damaged headstones and downed trees across the cemetery.

The roads around the cemetery were also blocked by the fallen trees.

Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa's west end after Saturday's storm. Viewers say several trees had fallen and headstones had been toppled. (Elena Davies/viewer photo)

SAINT HUGUES PARISH

The Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield was significantly damaged by the storm.

CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson shared a photo showing damage to the church.

The village offers French masses Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

The Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield after Saturday's storm. (Graham Richardson/CTV news Ottawa)

BROOKSON FARM

Brookson Farm in Ottawa's southeast end has been significantly damaged by the storm.

"The indoor arena is completely destroyed and there is a significant amount of damage to fencing and other outbuildings," said Brookson Farm in a post on Facebook.

There are no reported injuries and all horses are okay.

All lessons will be cancelled until further notice.

Brookson Farm is located on Russell Road in Carlsbad Springs.

