'We call it home': Pembroke, Ont. warming centre seeing big uptake

After opening at the beginning of December, Pembroke's new warming centre for those experiencing homelessness has been a major success.

In just six weeks, the centre has had 200 visits. It is open each night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

"We're getting good pick up," says Steve Borland, president of the Pembroke and Area Task Force, which helps operate the warming centre.

"We're seeing eight to 10 people at the warming center every night. We're equipped to accommodate 25 people."

Jillian Melancon is a member of Pembroke's homeless population and says she has found reprieve in the city's new warming centre, staying there every night since it opened.

"Right now, my boyfriend and I are homeless and we live at the warming station," Melancon told CTV News.

"That's where we stay at night. It opens up at 10 o'clock. We wished it opened a little bit earlier, but 10 o'clock is better than nothing."

During the day, Melancon is one of the 50 to 60 clients that The Grind community kitchen serves each day in Pembroke.

Executive Director Jerry Novak says The Grind has extended its hours to open at 8 a.m. to match the closing time of the warming centre.

But after the lunch rush at 3:30 p.m., Pembroke's homeless population is forced to find shelter from the cold until the warming centre opens back up again.

"Whether it's the library, the arenas, different stores, they're just trying to do what they can to stay warm and then get down to the warming centre," says Novak.

"I count down the hours, like oh man, when can we go home?" said Melancon. "We actually call it home."

As winter enters its coldest stretch of the season in Pembroke, the Renfrew County Health Unit's top doctor says the warming centre is essential for those experiencing homelessness.

"With very cold temperatures like we've been having, like minus 20 or lower, frostbite can happen within just minutes of exposure of skin to the cold," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jason Morgenstern.

The warming centre is simple; it's a construction trailer dropped in a parking lot. Inside is a long room filled with 25 recliner chairs and a small TV.

The Pembroke, Ont. warming centre is located at the Pembroke Farmer's Market. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

While it may not seem like much to most people, for those seeking shelter, it is a lifesaver.

"They give us food, coffee, we can store our stuff there and they give us security," said Melancon.

"It's better than sleeping at the river in a tent."