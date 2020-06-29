AUGUSTA, ON -- OPP came to the aid of a family of ducks attempting to cross the 401 on Sunday.

In a tweet, East Region HQ says Grenville OPP officers stopped to help the wayward waterfowl get off the major highway near the Maitland Rd. exit, east of Brockville.

The ducks were trapped against a median barrier.

According to the tweet, the birds were rounded up and escorted to safety.

 

 

Drivers are advised not to stop to help animals on busy highways.