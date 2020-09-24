Advertisement
Warm weather with a chance of rain in Ottawa
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 7:15AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The warm temperatures continue in this first week of fall in Ottawa, but there's a chance rain could cool things down a bit.
Expect a high of 20 C on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and into the afternoon.
Thursday night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain.
Friday, the high will reach 24 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 29. There's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, with a mix of sun and cloud the rest of the day.
The weekend weather is looking mixed. Saturday will be 25 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday will be 21 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
That all leads into a rainy start to next week.