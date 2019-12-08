OTTAWA -- Wet weather and above average temperatures are set to start the second week of December.

Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun and cloud today, with a 40% chance of flurries this morning. Expect a high of 2C but there will also be wind gusts of up to 40km/h this afternoon.

Overnight, rain and flurries move in with the temperature holding steady near 2C.

Monday will start off with a 40% chance of showers in the morning, with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon and a high of 3C.

You can expect a messy Tuesday as well with periods of rain or snow and the high reaching 3C once again.