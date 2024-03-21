The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help locating a wanted person, citing safety concerns for victims.

Ross Porter, 18, “is wanted on a First Instance Warrant for mischief to property and for disguising himself with the intent to commit the mischief,” police say.

Police add Porter is also wanted for uttering threats, and other mischief related offences.

He is described as 5’7” (170 cm), 146 pounds and having long brown hair. Police add he may have facial hair.

Police is also asking people not to approach him if seen and to call 9-1-1 instead.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566, or to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.