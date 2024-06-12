Wanted man on multiple charges could be in Perth, Smiths Falls or Sharbot Lake: OPP warns

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lanark County is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for multiple charges.

Lucas Young, 34, is wanted for sexual assault charges, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Police say the alleged offences happed in the Perth-Smiths Falls area.

"If you see him, do not approach," the OPP said on X Wednesday.

Police say Young is known to frequent Perth and Smiths Falls, noting that he has ties to Sharbot Lake.

He is described as being five-foot-eight and having a medium build, with short brown hair and blues eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.