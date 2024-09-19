Ice cream truck with a loose tire stopped on Highway 417

An Ottawa driver of an ice cream truck is facing charges after driving on Highway 417 with a loose tire Wednesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a traffic complaint shortly before noon, reporting an ice cream truck with a loose tire on the highway.

When officers located and stopped the truck, they found that it had multiple other safety issues, such as improper tires and no horn.

That was when the truck was taken out of service.

The driver has been charged with: