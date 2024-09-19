OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ice cream truck with a loose tire stopped on Highway 417

    An Ottawa driver of an ice cream truck is facing charges after driving on Highway 417 with a loose tire Wednesday. (OPP/ X) An Ottawa driver of an ice cream truck is facing charges after driving on Highway 417 with a loose tire Wednesday. (OPP/ X)
    An Ottawa driver of an ice cream truck is facing charges after driving on Highway 417 with a loose tire Wednesday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say they received a traffic complaint shortly before noon, reporting an ice cream truck with a loose tire on the highway.

    When officers located and stopped the truck, they found that it had multiple other safety issues, such as improper tires and no horn.

    That was when the truck was taken out of service.

    The driver has been charged with:

    • Fail to display inspection
    • Operate unsafe vehicle
    • Improper tires, no horn and no permit operation of vehicle

