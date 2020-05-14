OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the schedule changes across the City of Ottawa for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Municipal services

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. The collections scheduled for May 18 will be collected on Tuesday. The city says collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Garbage at multi-residential properties will be collected on the regularly scheduled day

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Monday.

Ottawa City Hall, all client service centres and all City of Ottawa recreation and cultural facilities are closed.

Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, May 18.

Schedule information is available on OC Transpo’s website

Retail

The Retail Business Holidays Act states retail businesses must close on Victoria Day. Nurseries, flower shops, gardening centres, gas stations, and stores in tourist areas are allowed to open on holidays.

The Loblaws stores on Rideau Street and Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday

Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Stores in the ByWard Market are allowed to open on Victoria Day

Public Health

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Moodie and Heron COVID-19 Care Clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.