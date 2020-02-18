OTTAWA -- VIA Rail is set to resume service between Ottawa and Montréal this week alongside full service in southwestern Ontario.

The rail service announced a "partial resumption of service" beginning Thursday morning along the Ottawa-Montréal-Québec City corridor.

Last Thursday, VIA announced it had “no other option” than to cancel almost its entire service due to railway blockades across Canada. The move came after CN Rail shut down its entire eastern Canada network.

Here is VIA Rail’s plans to resume service on Thursday:

Trains 22, 24, 26 and 28, leaving Ottawa will be resuming service.

Trains 33, 35, 37 and 39, leaving from Québec City, will resume service.

Full service between Ottawa, Montréal and Québec City will be available on weekends, starting Saturday.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, VIA Rail said they had received word from CN to resume full service on the Toronto-London-Windsor corridor, the Toronto-Sarnia corridor and the Toronto-Niagara Falls corridor.

Those trains will begin rolling again on Thursday.

Service between Ottawa and Toronto remains cancelled.