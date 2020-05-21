OTTAWA -- Via Rail says it will be adding more train service between Montreal, Ottawa, Kingston and Toronto starting June 3, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease in Quebec and Ontario.

Via had cut back on its services starting March 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Thursday, Via said two more trains (62 and 669) would be added to the Toronto-Kingston-Montreal route, while three trains (48, 52, and 59) would be added to the Toronto-Kingston-Ottawa route.

Trains 66 and 63 will continue to run between Toronto and Montreal, as will train 53 between Ottawa and Toronto.

Via also continues to offer two trains (22 and 39) on the Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa corridor.

Via recommends passengers wear non-medical masks when riding on its trains and when it is impossible to maintain a physical distance of two metres. The number of bookable seats aboard each train has been reduced to aid in physical distancing.

Via says passengers will be denied boarding if they are experiencing symptoms similar to a cold or flu (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) or if they have been denied boarding for travel in the last 14 days due to medical reasons related to COVID-19.