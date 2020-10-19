OTTAWA -- Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion will learn Tuesday whether he will be convicted in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly is set to deliver his verdict in the contentious trial Tuesday morning, more than four years after the violent arrest that led to Abdi's death.

Montsion has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following an SIU investigation into the July 24, 2016 arrest on Hilda Street. He pleaded not guilty.

Montsion was one of two officers who responded to initial reports of a man groping women at a nearby Bridgehead coffee shop that day. Abdi ran from the first responding officer, Const. Dave Weir, toward his apartment building at 55 Hilda St. Weir had attempted to subdue Abdi with his baton and with pepper spray before Montsion arrived.

Weir was never charged in connection with Abdi's death.

The case centred on Montsion's use of force, particularly blows to the head using knuckle-plated gloves. The Crown had argued that Montsion's gloves were used as a weapon and that his strikes directly contributed to Abdi's death. The Defence countered that the gloves were standard issue gear, meant for protection, and that Abdi's underlying medical issues were what ultimately killed him.

Abdi's official cause of death was a hypoxic brain injury following a heart attack. The court heard that Abdi had underlying issues with his heart, including blocked arteries. He was 37 years old.

Justice for Abdirahman Coalition set to respond to verdict

A group called the Justice for Adbirahman Coalition was formed following Abdi's death, which called on the Ottawa Police Service to address racism within its ranks and to make changes to how officers respond to calls, especially those involving individuals with mental illnesses. Their stated goal is to "bring justice by way of legislative and policy reforms to ensure that what happened to Abdirahman would never happen again to anyone."

Marches in support of justice for Abdi have taken place as recently as this summer.

The coalition will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 5 p.m. to respond to the verdict.

"The purpose of this event is to mark the closure of the trial and our wish to move forward to address the long standing gaps in between policing and the safety of our communities," the coalition said in a press release. "All efforts will be made to keep the event as safe as possible while respecting COVID measures as responsibly as possible. City officials, Public Health Officials and Emergency Preparedness officials have all been notified."

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly, who was sworn in last October, has said he is committed to reforms within the Ottawa Police Service.

Appearing before a Parliamentary committee in July, Sloly said "unequivocally" that systemic racism exists in policing, in all Canadian institutions and in Canadian society as whole, and that it puts not only the community, but also police officers in harm's way.

In June, the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a motion calling on the police service to create a more equitable and inclusive service for its members and the community.