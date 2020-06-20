OTTAWA -- Chants of "No Justice No Peace" and "Black Lives They Matter Here" filled the streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday.

More than 1,000 people took part in the March for Black Lives, organized by the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition. The coalition was formed four years ago following the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

In a message on Facebook, the coalition said, "The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, in collaboration with community partners, will be holding a march to stand against the violence inflicted on Black bodies that has been willfully ignored by our institutions."

The march began in front of Ottawa Police headquarters, before walking north on Elgin Street to Ottawa City Hall.

Signs in the crowd said "Justice for Abdirahman Abdi," "I Believe Abdirahman's Life Mattered", "Colour is Not a Crime," and "Black Lives Matter."

A chant of “HANDS UP - DON’T SHOOT” at the intersection of Elgin and Lisgar. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/rIFvI1ej9I — Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) June 20, 2020

At the corner of Elgin and Lisgar Streets, the group yelled "Hands Up, Don't Shoot!" As the march proceeded along Elgin Street, the group chanted, "We will not rest until justice is served."

Justice for Abdirahman march heading up Elgin Street from police HQ to city hall. Group stretches for a couple blocks - several hundred people. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/hMBmWdZEPu — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) June 20, 2020

The Justice for Abdirahman Coalition was formed within days of the death of Abdirahman Abdi in July 2016. Abdi died following an altercation with Ottawa Police officers. The trial continues for Ottawa Police Const. Daniel Montsion.

Volunteers handed out face masks and water to the participants of the March for Black Lives, as the temperature hit 32C Saturday afternoon. Most people were wearing masks while taking part in the march.

“No Justice - No Peace” being chanted as the march gets started, heading down Elgin St. on the way to Otttawa City Hall. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1cuu2d2b14 — Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) June 20, 2020

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will continue to update this story.