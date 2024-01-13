Vehicle restrictions imposed on Thousand Islands border crossing due to high winds

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority says it is implementing some vehicle restrictions because of heavy winds.

As of 4:25 p.m. Saturday, the authority said high-profile vehicles commercial vehicles less than 60,000 lbs. in gross vehicle weight, recreational vehicles, buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high profile vehicles are restricted until wind speeds reduce.

According to its website, the bridge authority was reporting wind speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour (43.6 miles per hour) on the U.S. side of the bridge as of 4:50 p.m.

The Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were not immediately reporting any significant delays on the bridge.