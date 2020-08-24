OTTAWA -- The vast majority of students in the Kingston area's public and Catholic school boards will return to classrooms when school resumes in a couple of weeks.

The Limestone District School Board said less than 10 per cent of parents opted to have their children learn from home, according to preliminary data from their attendance survey that ended late last week.

Parents will have another opportunity to choose another model during another survey around the middle of September.

Krishna Burra, Director of Education with the board, said at a special board meeting Thursday that health and safety of students and staff continues to be most important priority.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board said Monday that 90 per cent of students will attend class, after its own attendance survey ended Sunday.

"The Board continues to work on the return to school planning process and best prepare our schools for the safe return to students and staff," a spokesperson with the board said in a statement on Monday.

Both board have moved to staggered starts to the school year, with all students scheduled to return to class between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 in the public board, and Sept. 3 and Sept.8 in the Catholic Board. Each school is organizing their own re-entry plan and will communicate with parents directly.