

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in sexual offenses on public transit.

Police say between March 2017 and March 2018, a man went on OC Transpo buses and sat beside young women on more than five occasions. The man allegedly touched the women inappropriately by either brushing their leg or touching their thigh with his hands, and/or touching their foot with his feet.

The man is described as having a darker complexion and is in his late thirties. He is between 5'4" and 5'6" and about 150-160 lbs. He is also balding, wears glasses and was seen with a long black coat.

Victims or witnesses with any information are asked to contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5625 or by e-mail at mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.