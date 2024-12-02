Ottawa Valley cyclist injured after object thrown from vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police say a cyclist suffered injuries after being struck in the head by an object thrown from a vehicle in Pembroke on Sunday.

Police say a cyclist was travelling along Pembroke Street East between Drive-In Road and Old Mill Road at around midnight when a dark coloured vehicle with three or four people inside approached.

The 24-year-old victim suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage between 11 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at valleytips.ca.