OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Valley cyclist injured after object thrown from vehicle

    An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say a cyclist suffered injuries after being struck in the head by an object thrown from a vehicle in Pembroke on Sunday.

    Police say a cyclist was travelling along Pembroke Street East between Drive-In Road and Old Mill Road at around midnight when a dark coloured vehicle with three or four people inside approached.

    The 24-year-old victim suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

    Police are asking anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage between 11 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 to come forward.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at valleytips.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News