Vandalism forces Gatineau, Que. secondary school to suspend classes

École secondaire Mont-Bleu is closed to students and staff after vandals broke inside the building over the long weekend. Gatineau, Que. Sept. 6, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa) École secondaire Mont-Bleu is closed to students and staff after vandals broke inside the building over the long weekend. Gatineau, Que. Sept. 6, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Quebec's election impacts the rest of Canada

Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina