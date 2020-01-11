Van crashes into Kanata corner store
Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 6:39PM EST
OTTAWA -- No one was injured when a van crashed into a convenience store in Kanata late Friday night.
The crash happened at a Circle K on Stonehaven Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Photos submitted to CTV News by a viewer show the truck fully crashed into the store, knocking over shelves and scattering debris.
It’s not known what caused the van to drive into the store.
Police are investigating.