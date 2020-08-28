OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking ring in eastern Ontario has been shut down after a months-long investigation.

The investigation began in early 2020. The partnership between the OPP and the Belleville Police Service led to arrests in May, when two people were arrested during a Highway 401 traffic stop in Quinte West. Police said several kilograms of suspected crystal meth was seized.

On Thurs. Aug. 27, officers searched homes in Belleville and Toronto, seizing nearly two kilograms of crystal meth, some cocaine, two loaded handguns, and $130,000 in cash. Two people were arrested.

Derrick Veley, 31; Alexander Dumouchel, 29; Cody Butler 23; and Donte Frivalt, 24, are each facing lists of charges.

Police say all four are in custody, with court appearances in Belleville scheduled.