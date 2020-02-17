OTTAWA -- A 44-year-old Val-des-Monts man has died while snowmobiling in west Quebec over the weekend.

MRC des Collines Police say the victim was snowmobiling with three others Sunday evening in Val-des-Monts, about 40 km north of Ottawa.

At one point the group noticed the man was no longer with them and turned back to search. Police say they discovered the man had been involved in an incident and contacted emergency officials.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital in Wakefield.

Police will be back on scene today to investigate the cause of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.