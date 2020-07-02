OTTAWA -- You can watch a movie from the comfort of your car at Place des Festivals – Zibi in Gatineau during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new urban drive-in will begin showing movies on July 9. For three consecutive weekends in July and on August 20, 21 and 22, the public will have the opportunity to enjoy two movies per night for $30 per vehicle.

A different theme is planned for each of the four weekends.

The urban drive-in project is organized by Gatineau creative agency Orkestra, in collaboration with Desjardins, Tourisme Outaouais and the City of Gatineau. The urban drive-in is presented by Bell, the parent company of CTV News.

Orkestra is partnering with La Manne de I’lle, a non-profit food distribution organization in the Outaouais. Two-dollars from each ticket will be donated to the organization whose mission is to welcome, support and meet the needs of people facing financial and social difficulties.

The themes for the four weekends are:

July 9,10, 11 – Holding out for a hero (Action films)

July 15, 17, 18 – Cult favouties

July 23, 24, 25 - Local cinema (Quebec movies)

August 20, 21, 22 – Box office hits

For more information and tickets, visit the Cine Parc Urban website.